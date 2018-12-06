Fight over the legality of Edgars, Lewis club fees rages on

If you're a member of a club linked to your Edgars account or to any other retailer that gives you credit, you may be confused as to whether the charging of a club fee is legal or not.

For the past several years, the National Credit Regulator (NCR) has been involved in legal battles with Edcon and Lewis over the levying of a club fee to consumers of credit.

The regulator's fight against the two retailers has now gone all the way to the Supreme Court of Appeal after judgments by other courts that club fees are permissible.

Retailers, which rake in millions in revenue from club fees, have successfully argued that the club fee does not form part of the "cost of credit", which is strictly regulated by the National Credit Act (NCA).

Edgars has contended that club membership is a stand-alone product, is optional and can be cancelled at any time.

A spokesperson for Edcon told Money this week that club income for the 2018 financial year was R453m.

But the regulator is of the view that it is not legal.

In a judgment in favour of the NCR and against Edcon, the National Consumer Tribunal said the question was broader than whether or not a club fee constitutes a cost of credit.