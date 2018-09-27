Get facts right before buying unlisted shares

At the time that the doctor invested, Netcare was trading at about R14 a share. The shares are now worth more than R27. He lost not only some of the capital he invested but also the opportunity to almost double his money to date in these shares.

Coetzer runs a tracing agency and had contacted the doctor to advise him about "unclaimed" shares in Old Mutual, Sanlam and Netcare, according to the ombud's determination. The doctor told the ombud he knew about the shares, but was persuaded to switch the Netcare ones because Coetzer told him he could earn a higher yield in the unlisted mining company.

The doctor told the ombud he was under the impression he invested in preference shares listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange that could, after a year, be exchanged for shares in a private equity (unlisted) company based in London called Global Precious Commodities. (Preference shareholders get the first bite of profits by way of dividends and in the event of bankruptcy have greater rights to a payout than ordinary shareholders).

Two years after investing the doctor unsuccessfully asked for his money back. He then found out that Unimin did not have mining rights, a problem with the preference share structure resulted in them being ordinary shares only, irregularities had prevented Unimin from listing on a stock market and Global Precious Commodities was no longer a going concern.

Coetzer told the ombud she merely traced shareholders and if they wanted to sell their shares referred them to PSG Konsult's brokerage. She admitted she discussed the Unimin investment with the doctor but said she could not advise him on it and he should do his own research.