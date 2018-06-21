Saving for a rainy day need not be daunting

Cars break down, appliances pack up, geysers burst, family members lose their jobs, children have accidents or you suddenly need money to help a relative who is ill. That's life.

Unless you have an emergency fund, these unplanned or "emergency" expenses can derail a household budget.

Financial planners suggest that you should have between three and six months' salary saved in an emergency fund to handle unexpected expenses.

For most people, a savings account with that amount of money lying in it is a huge luxury. But if you had at least one month's worth of take-home pay in a savings account, you would be better off than most to handle an emergency expense.

With our cost of living rising and our ability to save declining, South African consumers are in a more precarious financial position than ever, making it critical for us to plan for emergencies. If we don't, we have no option but to incur debt.

In the event of an emergency, a micro loan (also known as a short-term loan) might seem like the best solution: they are readily available - some providers boast that it takes just minutes for them to process your application online - and they pay out quickly, too.