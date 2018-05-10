Report fraud fast to avoid money losses

If you act quickly when you are the victim of fraud or if the device on which you do your banking is stolen, you can minimise the losses you may incur, case studies published in the annual report of the Ombudsman for Banking Services show.

Exceeding withdrawal limits

One consumer who complained to the ombudsman's office was the victim of unauthorised withdrawals.

The perpetrator performed transactions using the complainant's card and PIN that the consumer disputed. A substantial amount of money was withdrawn from the account between September 2016 and January last year.

The consumer had set his daily withdrawal limit at R5 000. In September 2016, the perpetrator successfully withdrew a total of R10 000, exceeding the daily withdrawal limit by R5 000.

The ombudsman's office recommended that in the absence of a signed mandate instructing the bank to increase the daily withdrawal limit, the bank should refund of the consumer R5 000. The bank agreed to the refund.

The lesson: Your bank may not breach its contractual duty of care towards you. If you have contracted with your bank to transact within certain limits, the bank will be liable in cases where that limit is exceeded without your permission.