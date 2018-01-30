The shocking report released by Viceroy painting Capitec Bank as a loan shark is a way for Viceroy to make money‚ says Professor Jannie Rossouw of Wits School of Economic and Business Science.

Speaking to eNCA on Tuesday‚ Rossouw said the words “loan shark” used by Viceroy to describe Capitec Bank’s operation were defamatory.

He said the report released by Viceroy had caused some reaction in the country’s financial markets.

“It will be necessary to mention at this point that South African banks are generally well capitalised. South African banks are subject to supervision by the SA Reserve Bank. At this point in time it would be necessary for the Reserve Bank to make some announcement about this - the financial soundness of Capitec Bank - so that we can understand what is going on.

“Viceroy‚ by its own admission has taken a short positioning on Capitec. To explain that‚ they sold the shares before they issued the report‚ expecting that the share price would drop so that they can buy the shares back at a lower price and make a profit of such a position. Viceroy is also trying to make profit from its own report‚” said Rossouw.