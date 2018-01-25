A tool that provides for savings

It is all good and well to be able to keep track of your monthly expenses and direct and redirect them to your priorities, but perhaps the most important role a budget can play in your life is to be a tool for generating savings.

Savings are very important because this is the pool from which you should draw in times of emergency or an unexpected expense without incurring debt. They will also enable you to live better in your retirement days.

And invested well, savings work for you - you earn interest simply for doing nothing with your savings but leaving them invested and this grows your wealth.

In his classic book on personal wealth management, The Richest Man in Babylon, George Samuel Clason says rule number one of personal financial management is "a part of all you earn is yours to keep".