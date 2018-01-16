Phenyo's magic wand turns heads

Gauteng-based artists and entrepreneur Phenyo Mel Madiba, 24, uses her soldering iron pen like a magic wand to create striking pyrography portraits.

Madiba is involved in various business ventures including urban lifestyle brand Yuppie Threads and Oamobu Naturals, a cosmetic range.

But, lately, her unique wooden portraits have been turning heads. Madiba said the venture started when she read a social media post from a popular artists who mentioned the word "pyrography".

Research led her to the fascinating art form which entails burning images into wood.

She first started working on a series capturing emotive images of black women which she sourced from social media platform Instagram. One of her first creations is an image of international artist Solange Knowles which expresses the singer's futuristic flair.

Madiba said people wanted to buy her art after seeing posts on the internet. The images cost between R1000 to R7000. "I've been getting a lot of orders. People are really interested and like my work."

Making the images begins with a pencil sketch drawn on a laminated wood panel which she then etches into the wood using a hot soldering iron tool.

Madiba, who operates from her home studio, said working in the creative field has always been her dream.