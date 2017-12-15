Understand the 'execution' process

Once judgment has been obtained against you, what is known as the execution process begins. Hanoneshea Hendricks, the national legal manager of civil at Legal Aid South Africa, explains how it works:

After someone to whom you owe money, known as a creditor, has obtained a judgment against you, the creditor can instruct the sheriff to collect what the judgment states that you owe.

The sheriff will do this by coming to you and asking you to pay the money. If you do not pay, the sheriff can make a record of the movable property that he can see or find that will satisfy the amount you owe according to the judgment.

Then the sheriff will ask your creditor what property he must attach or take and sell on auction.

If the creditor says proceed, then the sheriff will proceed. The sheriff acts on the warrant of execution, the notice of attachment and the instruction of the creditor.

Hendricks said the sheriff must produce the notice of attachment and a copy of the warrant of execution.

"The warrant of execution is signed by the court based on the judgment that was obtained, either by the magistrate or the clerk of the court.

"The notice of attachment must be signed by the execution creditor. It need not be signed by the sheriff. If not signed by the magistrate or the clerk, you can question whether it was a valid judgment and execution.

"If the notice of attachment is not signed by the execution creditor, you can challenge whether the sheriff had a mandate to proceed with the attachment," said Hendricks.

She said that if you find out about court proceedings for the first time when a sheriff comes to your door, immediately seek legal advice. Legal Aid South Africa can help you, at no cost.

"A person who has a valid defence can approach a court and bring an application for rescission [cancellation] of the judgment. This application means that you first explain to the court that you were unaware of the legal proceedings and that, secondly, had you been aware, you would have defended the matter as you have a valid defence."

She said when you bring an application for rescission, you also ask the court to stay or stop execution proceedings.

"If your application is successful, the court rescinds the judgment and grants you permission to defend the matter."