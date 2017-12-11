South Africans are not deterred by steeper-than-usual prices when it comes to festive season splurging.

Despite warnings from financial planning gurus to exercise caution‚ an analysis of the Consumer Price Index over the last festive period by credit bureau Compuscan found that “despite steeper than usual increases in prices‚ sales in certain industries increase as well”.

“Road trips and camping are iconic South African holiday activities. Fuel sales‚ bus sales‚ and camping all enjoy increased revenue during the festive season.

“Hand in hand with road trips and camping are food and drink. Braais‚ parties‚ picnics‚ days at the beach‚ and overall festivities at home and work all drive profits during this time‚” Compuscan stated in its analysis.

The hardware‚ wood‚ textile and metal industries took a knock during this period because of their annual breaks.

Contributing factors to South Africans splashing out include annual bonuses‚ sales that drive shop traffic and spending on non-sale items‚ shifts in spending from work-related goods to holiday-related goods‚ back-to-school preparations in January and social pressures.