Time Magazine ranks Standard Bank among the World’s Best Companies again

Standard Bank Group, Africa’s largest bank by assets, has earned a spot in Time Magazine’s list of the World’s Best Companies for 2025. This is the second consecutive year the bank has been recognised in this prestigious annual ranking, reinforcing its position as a leading financial institution.

The group ranked first in the banking and financial services industry in SA, and 77th in the same industry globally.

Time Magazine reaches millions of readers worldwide, providing comprehensive coverage of business, politics, and social issues. Its World’s Best Companies ranking, compiled with Statista, evaluates organisations based on criteria that include employee satisfaction, revenue growth, environmental protection, social responsibility, and corporate governance standards (ESG).