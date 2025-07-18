Business

Standard Bank and Sacci back KwaZulu-Natal SMEs going global

New Export Readiness Programme gives 20 high-potential businesses the tools to grow beyond SA’s borders

18 July 2025 - 08:34
Standard Bank and Sacci’s Export Readiness Programme combines tailored funding, capacity-building, and strategic market access for KZN’s SMEs.
Image: Supplied

Despite KwaZulu-Natal’s strategic advantages as a trade hub, many of the province’s small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are unable to participate in global markets. Obstacles such as complex export regulations, limited access to funding, and a lack of international trade experience continue to stifle SME growth beyond SA’s borders.

In response, Standard Bank Business & Commercial Banking, in partnership with the SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci), have launched the Export Readiness Programme that will support 20 high-potential KZN-based SMEs with hands-on training, access to markets, and export compliance support.

The programme, starting on July 17, is built on the Standard Bank Enterprise and Supplier Development (ESD) platform and combines tailored funding, capacity-building, and strategic market access.

Through this initiative, selected SMEs will receive:

  • Export compliance and certification training;
  • Access to funding tools and trade finance solutions; and
  • Connection to new markets through Standard Bank’s African presence and Sacci’s trade networks.

“SMEs in KZN are ambitious and capable, but they need the right ecosystem to grow internationally,” says Naledzani Mosomane, head of ESD at Standard Bank Business & Commercial Banking. “This programme delivers that by offering practical tools and strategic partnerships to help businesses start, manage and grow sustainably — and beyond borders.”

SA’s economic future depends on unlocking the potential of our SMEs. This partnership with Standard Bank is a pipeline to global markets for KZN businesses that are ready to take the next step
Alan Mukoki, CEO of Sacci

The Standard Bank ESD programme supports black-owned SMEs to drive inclusive growth and transformation. It is delivering the KZN Export Readiness Programme in partnership with Sacci, SA’s largest and most established business chamber. Sacci represents enterprises across all sectors and regions. Its mandate includes policy advocacy, investment promotion, and enterprise development, making it a critical ally in supporting SME competitiveness.

“SA’s economic future depends on unlocking the potential of our SMEs,” says Alan Mukoki, CEO of Sacci. “This partnership with Standard Bank is a pipeline to global markets for KZN businesses that are ready to take the next step.”

With two major ports, strong manufacturing and agricultural sectors, and growing intra-Africa trade corridors, KZN is ideally positioned to lead SME-driven export growth. The programme leverages this advantage, equipping businesses with the skills, confidence, and compliance readiness to succeed globally.

This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.

