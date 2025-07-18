Standard Bank and Sacci back KwaZulu-Natal SMEs going global

Despite KwaZulu-Natal’s strategic advantages as a trade hub, many of the province’s small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are unable to participate in global markets. Obstacles such as complex export regulations, limited access to funding, and a lack of international trade experience continue to stifle SME growth beyond SA’s borders.

In response, Standard Bank Business & Commercial Banking, in partnership with the SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci), have launched the Export Readiness Programme that will support 20 high-potential KZN-based SMEs with hands-on training, access to markets, and export compliance support.

The programme, starting on July 17, is built on the Standard Bank Enterprise and Supplier Development (ESD) platform and combines tailored funding, capacity-building, and strategic market access.

Through this initiative, selected SMEs will receive:

Export compliance and certification training;

Access to funding tools and trade finance solutions; and

Connection to new markets through Standard Bank’s African presence and Sacci’s trade networks.

“SMEs in KZN are ambitious and capable, but they need the right ecosystem to grow internationally,” says Naledzani Mosomane, head of ESD at Standard Bank Business & Commercial Banking. “This programme delivers that by offering practical tools and strategic partnerships to help businesses start, manage and grow sustainably — and beyond borders.”