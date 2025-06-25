Standard Bank unlocks millions in free radio airtime for entrepreneurs

In real terms, the value of this publicity is significant, adding up to about R300,000 worth of radio exposure for each business featured. Considering that a single 30-second advert on prime-time radio can cost thousands of rand, such opportunities are well beyond the reach of many small business owners.

This initiative reflects Standard Bank’s ongoing effort to find relevant and meaningful ways of backing entrepreneurs with impact, visibility and platforms they typically would not be able to access on their own.

“This regional radio campaign is not just about airtime, it is about unlocking access,” says Jenine Zachar, head of Value Propositions and Client Experience at Business and Commercial Banking SA, Standard Bank Group.

“For a small business, the right kind of publicity can be catalytic. It opens doors to new markets, builds credibility, and attracts customers they might not otherwise reach. When combined with the strength of our expert relationship managers, deep sector insights, and tailored solutions that respond to each business’s unique context, this visibility becomes a powerful growth enabler.

“At Business and Commercial Banking, our greatest value lies in how we journey with a business, not just at startup phase, but as it scales and transitions into new levels of complexity, offering solutions that evolve in line with each stage of its growth. This campaign is a natural extension of that promise, to go beyond banking, and be a trusted partner for growth.”

Through this regional radio campaign, Standard Bank is unlocking millions of rand worth of radio airtime for small businesses, positioning this initiative as a powerful SME growth enabler and catalyst for visibility in the market.

In addition to the financial and publicity benefits, winners also gain access to the suite of services and tools available via Standard Bank’s MyMoBiz business account, designed to simplify and streamline finances and support business growth.

While the prizes are bigger for Standard Bank business account holders, there are winners regardless of whether participants hold existing Standard Bank business accounts, underscoring the bank’s belief in backing all potential.

By including a wide range of radio stations and regions, the campaign reflects the vibrant diversity and ambition of SA’s entrepreneurial sector. The initiative complements Standard Bank’s broader commitment to inclusive entrepreneurship, offering support at every stage of the business journey.

As the campaign gains momentum across the airwaves and the entrepreneurial ecosystem, one thing is clear: Standard Bank is not just supporting small businesses, it is amplifying their stories, driving impact, and helping them build for lasting success.

Listen out for the Standard Bank MyMoBiz and SimplyBLU radio campaign

Rolling out across a number of regional radio stations across SA, this innovative campaign kicked off in March and is running until June.

Participating radio stations include:

Western Cape:

KFM – March

Heart FM – March, April

Cape Talk – March

Gauteng:

947 – April, May

702 – May

Power FM – May, June

Kaya FM – May, June

KwaZulu-Natal:

ECR – May, June

Gagasi FM – May

This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.