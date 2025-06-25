Standard Bank unlocks millions in free radio airtime for entrepreneurs
Through its innovative radio campaign, the bank is helping 150 small businesses get on air, amplify their visibility and reach thousands of potential new customers
For many small businesses in SA, growth is often limited not by ambition, but by lack of access, to capital, to markets, and to the kind of visibility that attracts new customers. Too often, entrepreneurs struggle to scale due to limited exposure, insufficient funding, and lack of access to tailored business support. The right platform, at the right time, can shift that trajectory entirely.
Recognising this, Standard Bank is using the power of radio to help close that gap through its MyMoBiz and SimplyBLU campaign, an initiative that brings over 150 entrepreneurs into the spotlight via a powerful blend of storytelling, financial support, and regional exposure.
Currently running across key regional radio stations, the campaign invites small business owners to “share their hustle” for a chance to win a big cash injection. Each week, one winner is selected and profiled on air, with 16 businesses featured and four overall winners awarded per station.
Each of those winners automatically receives R25,000, with an additional R25,000 awarded if they hold a Standard Bank MyMoBiz business account. If the additional R25,000 is not claimed, it may be rolled over, increasing the potential payout in future weeks.
Alongside the chance to win a substantial financial boost, this campaign offers participants the huge advantage of having a trusted platform through which to amplify their offering and connect with new audiences.
Jenine Zachar, head of Value Propositions and Client Experience at Business and Commercial Banking SA, Standard Bank Group
In real terms, the value of this publicity is significant, adding up to about R300,000 worth of radio exposure for each business featured. Considering that a single 30-second advert on prime-time radio can cost thousands of rand, such opportunities are well beyond the reach of many small business owners.
This initiative reflects Standard Bank’s ongoing effort to find relevant and meaningful ways of backing entrepreneurs with impact, visibility and platforms they typically would not be able to access on their own.
“This regional radio campaign is not just about airtime, it is about unlocking access,” says Jenine Zachar, head of Value Propositions and Client Experience at Business and Commercial Banking SA, Standard Bank Group.
“For a small business, the right kind of publicity can be catalytic. It opens doors to new markets, builds credibility, and attracts customers they might not otherwise reach. When combined with the strength of our expert relationship managers, deep sector insights, and tailored solutions that respond to each business’s unique context, this visibility becomes a powerful growth enabler.
“At Business and Commercial Banking, our greatest value lies in how we journey with a business, not just at startup phase, but as it scales and transitions into new levels of complexity, offering solutions that evolve in line with each stage of its growth. This campaign is a natural extension of that promise, to go beyond banking, and be a trusted partner for growth.”
Through this regional radio campaign, Standard Bank is unlocking millions of rand worth of radio airtime for small businesses, positioning this initiative as a powerful SME growth enabler and catalyst for visibility in the market.
In addition to the financial and publicity benefits, winners also gain access to the suite of services and tools available via Standard Bank’s MyMoBiz business account, designed to simplify and streamline finances and support business growth.
While the prizes are bigger for Standard Bank business account holders, there are winners regardless of whether participants hold existing Standard Bank business accounts, underscoring the bank’s belief in backing all potential.
By including a wide range of radio stations and regions, the campaign reflects the vibrant diversity and ambition of SA’s entrepreneurial sector. The initiative complements Standard Bank’s broader commitment to inclusive entrepreneurship, offering support at every stage of the business journey.
As the campaign gains momentum across the airwaves and the entrepreneurial ecosystem, one thing is clear: Standard Bank is not just supporting small businesses, it is amplifying their stories, driving impact, and helping them build for lasting success.
Listen out for the Standard Bank MyMoBiz and SimplyBLU radio campaign
Rolling out across a number of regional radio stations across SA, this innovative campaign kicked off in March and is running until June.
Participating radio stations include:
Western Cape:
- KFM – March
- Heart FM – March, April
- Cape Talk – March
Gauteng:
- 947 – April, May
- 702 – May
- Power FM – May, June
- Kaya FM – May, June
KwaZulu-Natal:
- ECR – May, June
- Gagasi FM – May
This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.