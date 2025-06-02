Business

Google says it will appeal online search antitrust decision

Google says it will appeal an antitrust decision under which a US judge proposed less aggressive ways to restore online search competition than the 10-year regime suggested by antitrust enforcers. File photo.
Alphabet's Google on Saturday said it will appeal an antitrust decision under which a federal judge proposed less aggressive ways to restore online search competition than the 10-year regime suggested by antitrust enforcers.

"We will wait for the court's opinion. And we still strongly believe the Court's original decision was wrong, and look forward to our eventual appeal," Google said in a post on X.

US district judge Amit Mehta in Washington heard closing arguments on Friday at a trial on proposals to address Google's illegal monopoly in online search and related advertising.

In April a federal judge said that Google illegally dominated two markets for online advertising technology, with the US department of justice (DOJ) saying that Google should sell off at least its Google Ad Manager, which includes the company's publisher ad server and its ad exchange.

The DOJ and a coalition of states want Google to share search data and cease multibillion-dollar payments to Apple and other smartphone makers to be the default search engine on new devices.

Antitrust enforcers are concerned about how Google's search monopoly gives it an advantage in artificial intelligence products like Gemini and vice versa.

John Schmidtlein, an attorney for Google, said at the hearing that while generative AI is influencing how search looks, Google has addressed any concerns about competition in AI by no longer entering exclusive agreements with wireless carriers and smartphone makers including Samsung Electronics, leaving them free to load rival search and AI apps on new devices.

Reuters

