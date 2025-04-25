SA’s organic and natural products sector primed for global growth

“The organic and natural products industry is no longer just a niche market — it’s becoming a substantial economic driver with tremendous growth potential,” says Qaanitah Dollie, head of Provincial Enterprise Banking at Standard Bank.

“We’re seeing local entrepreneurs successfully building businesses that not only respond to changing consumer preferences but also create sustainable supply chains that benefit entire communities. To ensure that we show up at key moments in the growth journey of businesses in this area, Standard Bank Business and Commercial Banking boasts human-led but digitally enabled relationship manager capabilities, digital and digitised banking, a targeted suite of offerings for business, entrenching us as more than a bank.”

The natural and organic sector in SA is now valued at about R1bn annually and continues to expand as consumers increasingly prioritise health, sustainability and locally produced goods. International export opportunities, particularly to the American and Chinese markets, further enhance the sector’s growth prospects.

“What makes this sector particularly exciting from a banking perspective is the diversity of business models emerging,” says Dollie. From farm-to-table organic food producers to innovative natural cosmetics manufacturers, these businesses are creating new value chains while addressing growing consumer demand for products that are both environmentally and socially responsible.

Standard Bank has been actively supporting businesses across the organic products spectrum, including companies such as: