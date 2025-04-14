The sessions will also look at traditional banking, support such as digital payment solutions, access to new markets, merchant solutions, enterprise and supplier development and even renewable energy financing to empower township businesses to scale sustainably.
The programme will expand to other provinces, including Free State, Western Cape, KZN, Eastern Cape and Northern Cape, among others.
“We recognise the incredible entrepreneurial spirit that exists across Mpumalanga, but we also know that passion alone is not enough to ensure long-term success,” said Fuad Choonara, the bank's provincial manager of Enterprise Banking for Business & Commercial Banking.
“Whether starting, managing, or growing their operations, emerging entrepreneurs need access to the right knowledge, networks and support. Through this programme, we are supporting them with the tools to build resilient businesses that can thrive and uplift their communities.”
The event will be held at Emnotweni Casino in Mbombela. Township business owners can register on this link Pushispan registration | Standard Bank
Seats are limited.
SowetanLIVE
Call for entrepreneurs to attend Standard Bank training programme
Image: Supplied
Emerging entrepreneurs are invited to attend Standard Bank's support and training programme, which is headed to Mpumalanga on Wednesday.
The programme will include expert-led sessions that tackle critical challenges through foundational knowledge to equip businesses with essential business skills and financial literacy.
Each session will be delivered over four hours, designed to accommodate the entrepreneurs' busy schedules. Standard Bank expects to train hundreds of business owners across the country through these engagements, especially with plans to expand this support programme even further.
The bank will provide entrepreneurs with practical, hands-on guidance, courtesy of its expert relationship managers, who will bring real-world experience. The support programme academies will focus on equipping entrepreneurs in the townships with the tools they need to build sustainable businesses, from foundational knowledge to advanced growth strategies.
The sessions will also look at traditional banking, support such as digital payment solutions, access to new markets, merchant solutions, enterprise and supplier development and even renewable energy financing to empower township businesses to scale sustainably.
The programme will expand to other provinces, including Free State, Western Cape, KZN, Eastern Cape and Northern Cape, among others.
“We recognise the incredible entrepreneurial spirit that exists across Mpumalanga, but we also know that passion alone is not enough to ensure long-term success,” said Fuad Choonara, the bank's provincial manager of Enterprise Banking for Business & Commercial Banking.
“Whether starting, managing, or growing their operations, emerging entrepreneurs need access to the right knowledge, networks and support. Through this programme, we are supporting them with the tools to build resilient businesses that can thrive and uplift their communities.”
The event will be held at Emnotweni Casino in Mbombela. Township business owners can register on this link Pushispan registration | Standard Bank
Seats are limited.
SowetanLIVE
Ensure your home insurance covers the contents before you go on holiday
Vat hike will hit the poor hardest, says analysts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos