Standard Bank sweeps Euromoney Private Banking Awards

Standard Bank has been crowned as the Best Private Bank in Malawi, Tanzania, and Zambia at the prestigious Euromoney Private Banking Awards. The banking giant emerged victorious with nine awards across several markets, including countries where it operates under the Stanbic Bank brand. It was also recognised as Africa’s Best for high-net-worth (HNW) clients and for Family Office Services.

Funeka Montjane, CEO of personal and private banking at Standard Bank Group, said: “Winning the title of Africa’s Best Bank for high-net-worth clients, alongside being named the top private bank in multiple countries, truly reaffirms our core mission: Africa is our home; we drive her growth. This recognition further solidifies our position as a leader in private banking [on] the continent.”

Montjane added that these accolades represent the culmination of years of dedication by Standard Bank and Stanbic to foster the economic development of Africa and support its people. “Our focus on improving our client experience and providing our private bank clients with access to offshore investments through our Isle of Man and Jersey operations has been key in setting us apart from our competitors.”

The Euromoney Private Banking Awards are among the most prestigious accolades in the global banking industry, celebrating excellence across global, regional, and country-specific categories. For more than 30 years, Euromoney has evaluated the world’s leading financial institutions based on performance data, client surveys, and industry analysis, making this recognition a notable achievement for Standard Bank.

Here is the full list of categories in which Standard Bank and Stanbic were recognised:

Regional awards

Africa’s Best for HNW

Africa’s Best for Family Office Services

Africa’s Best for Digital Solutions

Country awards

Tanzania’s Best International Private Bank

Zambia’s Best International Private Bank

Malawi’s Best International Private Bank

SA’s Best for HNW

SA’s Best for Family Office Services

SA’s Best for Digital Solutions

This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.