Limpopo Business Awards to honour SMMEs powering the province’s economic transformation

Presented by the Limpopo Provincial Government and Standard Bank SA, these prestigious awards will celebrate businesses that are driving innovation, job creation and community upliftment
All roads will lead to Limpopo on April 2 when the province is set to honour its dynamic small, micro and medium-sized enterprises (SMMEs) at the inaugural Limpopo Business Awards.
This prestigious event is a collaborative initiative between the Limpopo Provincial Government and Standard Bank SA. It aims to celebrate the SMMEs that are driving innovation, creating jobs and uplifting communities across the province. It will shine a spotlight on businesses that have demonstrated resilience, longevity and a commitment to sustainable growth, celebrating excellence across key economic sectors.
The awards will prioritise industries that contribute significantly to the region’s economy, spanning 10 categories across four sectors:
|PRIMARY SECTOR (focusing on raw materials)
SECONDARY SECTOR
TERTIARY SECTOR
|QUATERNARY SECTOR
(focusing on intellectual services)
1. Agriculture
2. Mining and quarrying
3. Manufacturing
4. Agro-processing
5. Energy utilities
6. Tourism and hospitality
7. Construction
8. Transport and logistics
9. Education and training
10. Health and wellness
By honouring outstanding businesses in these categories, these awards aim to showcase industry leaders and promote economic development, while also inspiring future entrepreneurs in Limpopo. They celebrate entrepreneurs and businesses that lead by example.
Limpopo’s economy, which is valued at about R509bn, remains a key contributor to SA’s overall GDP. The province is largely driven by the mining sector (25%), personal services (24%) and the finance sector (14%) according to Stats SA’s Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the first quarter of 2024. However, the province also faces its own fair share of economic challenges, including an unemployment rate of 26.1%, while the expanded rate stands at 41.7%*.
Given this, SMMEs play a pivotal role in both job creation and broadening the province’s economy. They not only provide employment to a significant portion of the workforce but also help reduce reliance on dominant industries, fostering innovation and resilience.
Beyond recognition and prizes, all finalists will gain exclusive access to Standard Bank’s Enterprise and Supplier Development (ESD) solutions aimed at helping them scale their businesses sustainably. Each category winner will receive a cash injection to support their business, while all finalists will be recognised for their achievements and receive valuable exposure. They will also get access to growth opportunities and attend master classes aimed at helping them scale their businesses.
“As the Limpopo Provincial Government, we recognise how local businesses continue to be the backbone of the South African economy, driving innovation, creating jobs and shaping a prosperous future for our province. The Limpopo Business Awards celebrate the visionaries who turn challenges into opportunities and ideas into success,” says Gavin Pratt, department head of the Limpopo Provincial Treasury.
“Our commitment to SMMEs goes far beyond finance. Through our deep sector knowledge and expert relationship management, Standard Bank provides relevant and targeted products and solutions to help businesses start, manage and grow their operations,” says Sydney Hlatshwayo, head of Coverage: Limpopo for Business and Commercial Banking at Standard Bank SA.
“Through initiatives like the Limpopo Business Awards, we are reaffirming our support for businesses that are reshaping the province’s future as their trusted partner for growth.”
The awards serve as a call to action for businesses to embrace their role in creating meaningful change within their communities. By recognising and supporting enterprises that drive impact, the awards encourage a commitment to building a stronger, more inclusive and prosperous economy in Limpopo.
Enter the Limpopo Business Awards now
SMMEs across various industries are invited to submit their entries for the Limpopo Business Awards via the Standard Bank website. Entries close on February 28 2025.
This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.
*Stats SA, 2024