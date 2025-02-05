It said the cheap imports pose unfair competition to EU sellers which follow the rules, while the large number of packages being shipped has a negative impact on the environment and climate.
“We want to see a competitive e-commerce sector that keeps consumers safe, offers convenient products and is respectful of the environment,” EU tech chief Henna Virkkunnen said.
Shein said it would engage the consumer agencies and the commission.
“We share the CPC Network's goal of ensuring European consumers can shop online with peace of mind and we intend to work closely with the CPC Network and the commission to address any concerns,” a spokesperson said.
Temu did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Temu, Shein targeted as EU cracks down on unsafe e-commerce imports
Image: Karen Moolman
Chinese online marketplace Temu and fast-fashion retailer Shein will be liable for the sale of unsafe and dangerous products on their platforms, the European Commission said on Wednesday as part of a crackdown against the flood of cheap e-commerce imports into the EU.
The commission said it would co-ordinate a joint investigation by the Consumer Protection Co-operation (CPC) Network of national consumer authorities into Shein based on suspicions that the company infringes EU consumer protection rules.
The measures echoed a similar push by the US government which ended a trade provision this week used by retailers including Temu and Shein to ship low-value packages duty-free to the US.
The commission said its concerns were triggered by about 4.6-billion low-value items below €22 (R425) imported into the EU last year, equal to 12-million parcels per day, 91% of which came from China. The figure was double that in 2023.
It said the cheap imports pose unfair competition to EU sellers which follow the rules, while the large number of packages being shipped has a negative impact on the environment and climate.
“We want to see a competitive e-commerce sector that keeps consumers safe, offers convenient products and is respectful of the environment,” EU tech chief Henna Virkkunnen said.
Shein said it would engage the consumer agencies and the commission.
“We share the CPC Network's goal of ensuring European consumers can shop online with peace of mind and we intend to work closely with the CPC Network and the commission to address any concerns,” a spokesperson said.
Temu did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Italy opens greenwashing probe into Shein website
Zando to shut down as online retailer Jumia exits South Africa and Tunisia
Beware of cyber criminals targeting online shoppers
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos