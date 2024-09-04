Business

WATCH | Innovate Africa Show: In conversation with Paystack founder

By Kieno Kammies - 04 September 2024 - 17:05

From working out how to charge his bank card via computer, and thinking it a party trick, to launching Paystack in 2015 and exiting to international payments giant Stripe in 2020, the co-founder of this African success story Shola Akinlade sat down with Kieno Kammies recently to tell his story and that of Paystack.

TimesLIVE

WATCH | Innovate Africa: AI transforming Africa through language

At its core, this company shows how artificial intelligence can truly impact the way businesses connect with their customers.
Business
1 week ago

WATCH | Big Spotify backer now backing Africa

Hans Otterling spoke to co-founder of Innovation City, Kieno Kammies.
Business
2 weeks ago

Women's Month '24 | Celebrating excellence in the motor industry

This Women’s Month we put the spotlight on female leaders striving for excellence in the South African motor industry.
Business
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Young pool sensation shines in sport not easily accessible for girls
Hamilton Ndlovu’s luxury cars to fetch R7m at auction