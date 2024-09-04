From working out how to charge his bank card via computer, and thinking it a party trick, to launching Paystack in 2015 and exiting to international payments giant Stripe in 2020, the co-founder of this African success story Shola Akinlade sat down with Kieno Kammies recently to tell his story and that of Paystack.
WATCH | Innovate Africa Show: In conversation with Paystack founder
