WATCH | Innovate Africa: AI transforming Africa through language

By Kieno Kammies - 28 August 2024 - 16:55

When discussing Botlhale AI, an African-born artificial intelligence (AI) start-up, terms such as LLMs (Large Language Models) and generative AI naturally come up.

At its core, this company shows how AI can truly impact the way businesses connect with their customers.

Botlhale empowers African businesses to engage customers in their native languages while also gaining valuable insights.

Co-founder at Innovation City Kieno Kammies had the chance to sit down with co-founder Thapelo Nthite to learn more.

