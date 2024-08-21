Business

WATCH | Big Spotify backer now backing Africa

By Kieno Kammies - 21 August 2024

Hans Otterling is a successful entrepreneur turned venture capitalist.

He was instrumental in the first big investment in Spotify through NorthZone where he is a general partner. He spoke to co-founder of Innovation City, Kieno Kammies. 

They also backed legendary buy now, pay later business Klarna.

Otterling recently told his London office that he is taking a long lunch and moving to Africa, which he did. Together with Klarna founder Niklas Adalberth (Founder of the Norrsken Foundation), he co-founded the $200m Norrsken22 Impact Fund for Africa, and they have already made significant investments. 

