Bulletproof vehicles are becoming more popular in SA
FEATURE | What you should know before buying an armoured car
Image: Supplied
The threat of being hijacked is a source of anxiety for many motorists in SA.
In addition to the basics that one might learn at any defensive driving course with a component on hijacking avoidance, you might be contemplating taking a further step for peace of mind – and purchase an armoured vehicle.
No longer the exclusive preserve of diplomats and government officials, the armoured vehicle market has a variety of service providers and offerings targeted at civilian buyers.
One of the more prominent players in the field, SVI Engineering, invited us to its Tshwane headquarters to have a look behind the scenes.
The company was established in 2004 and is a specialist in vehicle armouring, with a wide scope that includes protection kits for production vehicles, dedicated armoured military vehicles developed from the ground up, as well as more unique solutions for the security industry – such as bulletproof guardhouses. Its operations are ratified to international standards by global certifications leader TÜV Rheinland.
From security firms, the mining sector, governmental entities and high-profile private buyers requiring greater safety, the company has a diverse set of clients.
Last year it delivered 200 vehicles and anticipates sales of 220 armoured units this year. It is estimated that there are as many as 2,000 SVI-armoured vehicles on local roads.
As you might expect, there is a great level of sensitivity where certain aspects of the business are concerned, as privacy is crucial for customers in the space.
Image: Supplied
But we were afforded an exclusive look at operations, including a tour of the development and production areas of the SVI Engineering facility, as well as driving two finished products.
There are three levels of protection to familiarise yourself with B4, B4+ and B6. The B4 package offers protection against handguns up to a .44 Magnum, the B4+ has an increased level of protection to AK47 level and the B6 grade withstands assault rifles up to 7.62mmx51mm, including AK47s.
In terms of models, the 2024 SVI product catalogue comprises packages for the Mercedes-Benz V-Class, BMW X3, Ford Ranger, Volkswagen Amarok, Toyota Land Cruiser 300, Volkswagen Golf GTI (including R) and Toyota Hilux.
Commercial fleet owners are catered for with armoured packages for the UD Kuzer, Hino 500 and Iveco Trakker trucks.
For military application, SVI sells the fearsome Max 3, based on the Toyota Land Cruiser 79 and monstrous Max 9 APC, which has a 6.7-litre Cummins engine and a towering 380mm ground clearance.
Buyers can commission bespoke armouring kits for specific vehicles beyond the standard line-up but will need to factor in additional time for custom development.
On our tour of the facility, SVI’s business development director Nicol Louw emphasises that the process is not merely a case of installing armoured panels and glass, and then calling it a day.
It is a holistic offering, fortifying vehicles’ door panels, roofs, firewalls – and even the chassis if you so desire – against the weaponry criminals may use. Components such as door hinges and window mechanisms are also upgraded to handle the additional weight. It can take up to three months to produce an armoured vehicle.
The SVI packages are underpinned by extensive research and testing, we are told.
Image: Supplied
Good evidence of this is that (aside from Volkswagen) the manufacturers whose models SVI developed kits for, have given their endorsement to the integrity of the packages, which includes honouring of the standard-issued warranties in many instances.
In the case of the BMW X3, the armouring programme was certified by BMW at the global level – a first for the continent. We had the chance to drive a Ford Ranger that had been armoured to B6 level, followed by the BMW X3 at B4 level.
Unless you are really paying close attention – and know what to spot – untrained eyes may not be able to distinguish between the SVI specimen and a “soft skin” Ranger.
Opening the driver’s door reveals the 38mm armoured curved glass. The window still opens 150mm for eventualities such as accepting mall parking tickets. Depending on the vehicle, a B6 kit adds between 400kg to 750kg to the standard mass. It certainly helps that the vehicle we are driving is the high-grade, 3.0 V6 Wildtrak derivative of the Ranger, with its creamy delivery and stout output. Despite the extra mass, the plush double-cab still manages to hustle to freeway velocities briskly.
Next, we hopped into the X3, an M40i derivative with its bellowing six-cylinder motor. The windows of the B4 package are 21mm in width and the additional weight ranges between 200kg to 400kg, depending on the vehicle.
Image: Supplied
Driving these cars gives one a sense of invincibility. But of course, that should not encourage reckless liberties – the whole point of an armoured vehicle is to give you those extra seconds of safety to evade the threat.
What will it cost you? Of course, that is dependent on a number of factors and specific requirements.
Using the Golf 8 GTI B4+ package mentioned earlier as an example, expect to pay R649,500 – obviously excluding the price of the vehicle.
If outright purchase is not aligned with your needs, SVI also has a fleet of armoured vehicles for rental purposes, accompanied by close protection officers on request.
