Legacy car brands in S A must be having sleepless nights over the Chinese invasion that is unfolding. It is fascinating to observe – and report on – the evolution of models hailing from the region that we once never considered as a serious motor industry player. Now it seems as though every other month there is a new nameplate from China to get familiar with.
Great Wall Motors has its stable, comprising, Haval, Ora, Tank and the namesake GWM handle under which the P-Series bakkie is sold. The Chery household features Omoda, Jaecoo and most recently, Jetour. There are more on the horizon. GAC will enter the arena later this month with its swanky looking crossovers that appear to have taken inspiration from the sharp styling flavours of Lexus.
Recently, Sowetan Motoring grabbed the key fob to an example of the Jaecoo J7. “From classic, beyond classic” is the tagline of the sport-utility vehicle brand. Make of that what you will.
But one certainly gets the impression that a particular British marque made quite a mark on the minds behind Jaecoo. Indeed, the J7 imparts more than a few Range Rover portfolio cues. Hints of Velar here. Traces of Evoque there. Passers-by look at the Chinese model with proper curiosity.
Although its design is derivative, there is no denying that the J7 is a handsome animal, especially in the slick shade of silver shown here.
The model we tested, pictured here, is the range-topping Inferno grade, with all-wheel drive. It costs R679,900. Below it sits two front-wheel drive versions, the Glacier (R599,900) and Vortex (R549,900).
That includes a five-year/70,000km service plan and five-year/150,000km warranty. If you are the first owner and plan to keep the car indefinitely, you benefit from a 10-year/1,000,000km warranty.
If an Evoque is out of range, this might be the next best thing...
REVIEW | Jaecoo J7 gives Range Rover taste on a budget
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Hit the unlock button and witness in awe as the door handles eject from their position, then retract like cat claws once you get behind the wheel and set off. The cabin ambience is thoroughly modern, with attractive finishes that evince a premium feel. Its seats take cue from those of a business class cabin recliner, with some of the widest head-rests we have ever seen.
Upholstery is of a convincingly supple leatherette variety. Those front seats are heated and ventilated, while the steering wheel rim also benefits from a heating function, ideal for those winter mornings.
Standard amenities are plentiful, comprising everything from electric seat adjustment to a panoramic roof, refrigerated storage compartment under the centre arm-rest, surround-view cameras and semi-autonomous driving functions. Cars are becoming increasingly digitised and the J7 is no exception, shunning conventional buttons and controls. Instead, a sizable screen takes centre stage and is the conduit through which just about all functions are handled – from climate control, to audio and more.
That takes some getting used to, as you might imagine. For those with an aversion to technology, it might prove frustrating. Driving the car at night, we struggled to find the brightness adjustment behind various menus.
All three versions of the J7 are powered by a 1.6-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged-petrol engine, linked to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. This is a familiar combination from Chery and Omoda products. Outputs are reasonable at 145kW/290Nm, but the delivery is not as refined as it is with more accomplished German and Japanese products.
Image: Supplied
Still, not all buyers might have those reference points – and for them the acceleration characteristics of the J7 will be just fine. The brand does not provide an official 0-100km/h figure.
The Inferno has all-wheel drive and a ground clearance of 200mm, which means dirt road travel is not out of the question. Ride quality is on the firmer side, running 235/50/19 wheels.
At the price of the range-topping Jaecoo J7, you would not even be able to get into base versions of compact sport-utility vehicles like the Audi Q3, BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA or that Range Rover Evoque, with its luxury item status and positioning.
A high level of standard features, stylish looks and competitive price makes the model appealing to many. One such candidate seems to be my owner, who bought a Haval Jolion three years ago and is now eyeing an upgrade. Indeed, a new breed of Chinese car aficionados is emerging.
