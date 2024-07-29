The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has issued compliance notices to at least 33 shops for selling expired food, not displaying prices of goods on shelves and for not issuing refunds to their customers.
The NCC issued the notices following market monitoring inspections at various shops in the Free State in collaboration with the provincial government. According to the NCC, 33 suppliers had contravened several sections of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA).
During these inspections, suppliers of foodstuffs, renewable energy products (batteries and solar products), various household items as well as textiles and clothing, were inspected.
The NCC noted that some shops were selling basic foodstuffs which are perishable items and that had either long passed their sell-by date or had no shelf-life or date markings affixed on them. It said that had the potential to cause harm to consumers and risk their lives.
The commission also noted that some retailers were only providing two-month warranty on goods as opposed to a six-months warranty as provided for in the CPA. This abuse of policy was prevalent particularly at shops that sell solar panels, UPS, batteries, solar lights and inverters.
Some shops were issuing receipts indicating “no refund, no exchange or return on goods”, and generally lopsided terms and conditions favouring themselves instead of customers. Other shops did not display prices of goods, either on individual items or on shelves.
Retailers flagged for selling non-compliant goods
Some items harmful and a health risk
Image: Supplied
“These investigations further revealed that suppliers repackage items like rice, mealie-meal, baby formula and nuts into small packages, where these repackaged items are not labelled. Consumers can only rely on the information provided by the supplier in as far as the nutrition or content of those items, which compromises the quality of goods,” said NCC’s acting commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu.
During the first inspections in March, to which there were subsequent follow-ups, suppliers were instructed to address all identified contraventions to ensure compliance with the CPA. At the time of the follow-ups, these suppliers had failed or ignored to address the contraventions and were thus further investigated.
“As we continue to inspect various suppliers throughout the country, we will not hesitate to take decisive steps against non-compliant suppliers. These compliance notices give the suppliers a clear instruction on what to do to remedy the contraventions. Failure to comply with the compliance notices will lead to further proceedings before the National Consumer Tribunal,” said Ratshisusu.
Shops that were cautioned and their alleged transgressions:
