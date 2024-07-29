Business

Retailers flagged for selling non-compliant goods

Some items harmful and a health risk

29 July 2024 - 06:43
During the first inspections in March, to which there were subsequent follow-ups, suppliers were instructed to address all identified contraventions to ensure compliance with the CPA.
During the first inspections in March, to which there were subsequent follow-ups, suppliers were instructed to address all identified contraventions to ensure compliance with the CPA.
Image: Supplied

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has issued compliance notices to at least 33 shops for selling expired food, not displaying prices of goods on shelves and for not issuing refunds to their customers. 

The NCC issued the notices following market monitoring inspections at various shops in the Free State in collaboration with the provincial government. According to the NCC, 33 suppliers had contravened several sections of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA).

During these inspections, suppliers of foodstuffs, renewable energy products (batteries and solar products), various household items as well as textiles and clothing, were inspected. 

The NCC noted that some shops were selling basic foodstuffs which are perishable items and that had either long passed their sell-by date or had no shelf-life or date markings affixed on them. It said that had the potential to cause harm to consumers and risk their lives. 

The commission also noted that some retailers were only providing two-month warranty on goods as opposed to a six-months warranty as provided for in the CPA. This abuse of policy was prevalent particularly at shops that sell solar panels, UPS, batteries, solar lights and inverters. 

Some shops were issuing receipts indicating “no refund, no exchange or return on goods”, and generally lopsided terms and conditions favouring themselves instead of customers. Other shops did not display prices of goods, either on individual items or on shelves.

These investigations further revealed that suppliers repackage items like rice, mealie-meal, baby formula and nuts into small packages.
NCC’s acting commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu.

“These investigations further revealed that suppliers repackage items like rice, mealie-meal, baby formula and nuts into small packages, where these repackaged items are not labelled. Consumers can only rely on the information provided by the supplier in as far as the nutrition or content of those items, which compromises the quality of goods,” said NCC’s acting commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu.

During the first inspections in March, to which there were subsequent follow-ups, suppliers were instructed to address all identified contraventions to ensure compliance with the CPA. At the time of the follow-ups, these suppliers had failed or ignored to address the contraventions and were thus further investigated.

“As we continue to inspect various suppliers throughout the country, we will not hesitate to take decisive steps against non-compliant suppliers. These compliance notices give the suppliers a clear instruction on what to do to remedy the contraventions. Failure to comply with the compliance notices will lead to further proceedings before the National Consumer Tribunal,” said Ratshisusu.

Shops that were cautioned and their alleged transgressions:

  • Builders Mart Express StoreNot offering refunds and not exchanging goods that are less than R100.
  • Sorder Trading CC No prices displayed for the goods available for sale to the consumers and not proper labelling and trade description of goods.
  • Rayshaun General TradingNo prices displayed for the goods available for sale to the consumers. No proper labelling.
  • Kasis Sport T/a Aliya – They do not offer any warranty, guarantee, exchange and refund on goods sold.
  • AL Mustafa Fish MarketThe supplier displayed for sale goods without proper labelling and trade description. Does not offer receipts to customers.
  • Guo General Trading t/a Smart ChoiceSupplier displayed for sale goods without proper labelling and trade description.
  • Girma Cash and Carry t/a Big Deal Supermarket – The supplier displayed goods to the consumers without displaying the price in relation to those goods. The shop did not issue receipts to customers.
  • Bismilla Discount – The supplier displayed goods to the consumers without displaying the price in relation to those goods.
  • Noor-a-La-Noor t/a Jabula – The supplier displayed for sale goods without proper labelling and trade description.
  • Ester Delights Trading (pty) ltd t/a Sweet and Spicy – The supplier displayed goods to the consumers without displaying the price in relation to those goods. The shop does not issue receipts.
  • Sasolburg Wholesalers – The supplier displayed goods to the consumers without displaying the price in relation to those goods. The shop doesn’t issue receipts.
  • Bloem Home – The shop’s receipts indicated that the supplier does not offer any warranty, guarantee, exchange and refund on goods sold.
  • China City – The shop does not offer “no refund, no warranty, no exchanges” policy on all goods sold.
  • GN General Wholesale – The supplier displayed goods to the consumers without displaying the price in relation to those goods.
  • AA 3 Star Supermarket – The shop doesn’t offer any warranty, guarantee, exchange and refund on goods sold.
  • Dagbreek Supermarket – Shop displayed for sale goods without proper labelling and trade description. It doesn’t offer receipts to customers.
  • China Cash & Carry – Supplier displayed for sale goods without proper labelling and trade description. The shop also does not offer a refund, replacement or repair the goods if they fail to perform within six months of delivery.
  • Mehta Wholesalers – The supplier displayed goods to the consumers without displaying the price in relation to those goods. The supplier displayed for sale goods without proper labelling and trade description.
  • TM Salam Wholesale – Shop doesn’t give receipts to customers and displayed goods to the consumers without displaying the price in relation to those goods.
  • Swadesh Multi Trading (Pty) Ltd Bismillah Wholesalers – The supplier displayed for sale goods without proper labelling and trade description. The supplier displayed goods to the consumers without displaying the price in relation to those goods.
  • Star Fashion Clothing – The shop doesn’t give receipts to customers.
  • Marabastaad – The shop doesn’t give receipts to customers and displayed for sale goods without proper labelling and trade description.
  • A2Z Hardware (Pty) Ltd – They do not offer any warranty, guarantee, exchange and refund on goods sold.
  • Moon Furniture Shop – They don’t give  any warranty, guarantee, exchange and refund on goods sold.
  • Dream World Investments – They don’t give receipts.
  • DCH Wholesale – The supplier displayed goods to the consumers without displaying the price in relation to those goods.
  • Six to Nine Supermarket – They don’t issue receipts.
  • General Pawnshop – They do not offer any warranty, guarantee, exchange and refund on goods sold.
  • Africano General Dealer – They display goods to the consumers without displaying the price in relation to those goods.
  • Madina S/M Shop 1The supplier displayed for sale goods without proper labelling and trade description.
  • BD Wholesalers – The shop displayed goods to the consumers without displaying the price in relation to those goods.
  • Boikarabelo Supermarket – They do not offer receipts to customers.
  • Al Rahman Meat & Veg – They also do not offer receipts to customers.

Workers warned against impulsive spending of early pension payout

Workers have been warned against impulsive spending as the country gears for the two-pot retirement system which will give people early access to ...
Business
2 weeks ago

Bus company dismisses traveller's 'late' complaint

A traveller is livid after Intercape bus company refused to entertain his complaint because he reported it more than seven days.
Business
1 week ago

How and why your personal loans get approved or rejected

Have you ever been in a tight financial spot that you eventually pluck up the courage and swallow your pride and visit your nearest bank for a cash ...
Business
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Contraband confiscated in Sun City Prison raid
Thatho Moncho's cancer spreads after losing out on radiation treatment