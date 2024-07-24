Just compare a Volkswagen Golf 8 to a Golf 7 if you need proof. Aside from using cabin materials that are clearly less refined, they skimped in areas which you might not have expected. For example, a single fold-out bonnet strut replaced the sturdy gas shocks of old. Not many people open the bonnet these days, but still, it is the little things that separate good products from great.
Luckily, it seems like the cousins at Audi have managed to stave off such pressures to dilute the mix – for now anyway. The Q3 we are running as a three-month long-termer is good proof of that, with its cabin that exudes a sense of sturdy quality and weighty substance.
Any section of the interior you care to run your hand over reveals a consistency in materials. The main fascia and upper areas of the door panels are all soft-touch-squish, while even sections you are not often likely to make contact with, are finished in smoothly textured plastics. Then we have the physical switchgear operation. Each rotary dial and button clicks with precision, offering a satisfying, tactile feel that no capacitive-surfaced alternative can beat. These little details are why Audi was often regarded as the best in the business from an interior build quality perspective.
Life with an Audi Q3 | Interior quality and features
Feels as plush as a German car should
Image: Brenwin Naidu
The concept of luxury motoring and associated virtue of premium build quality has changed over the past while. It used to be that lashings of leather, extravagant materials including wood and a gluttony of buttons were hallmarks of an upmarket vehicle.
Nowadays, even the most opulent of steeds take a simpler, pared-back approach: more screens than a Hi-Fi Corp branch, fewer physical buttons and materials that usually purport to be recyclable, or trace their origins to repurposed waste.
Yeah, there are upsides to the idea of a more sustainable, circular motoring economy. But in the process, many buyers of new cars might concede to missing certain hallmarks that were non-negotiable with certain brands, where fit and finish were concerned. Cost cutting under the guise of environmental sustainability has been known to happen.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Much to be said about overall cabin design, too, with a crisp angularity that remains modern even five years after the car was initially launched. Small things like the interior door release fixtures (that look like an upside-down hockey stick); prove that they did not go for generic parts bin elements here.
But there are some gripes we need to share. The MMI system, with its high-definition central touchscreen, works well but in 2024 the omission of standard navigation is downright ridiculous. Especially considering that our test vehicle, the high-grade Black Edition, is the most expensive in the line-up. And while we are complaining, it seems as though Audi forgot to include one of the most basic items: electronically folding side mirrors. Quite annoying especially when parking in tighter areas.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Luckily, we are revelling in many of the other trappings of Black Edition specification. The heated seats have been earning their money during this frigid winter season. We have come to appreciate the electronically-opening (and closing) tailgate on those grocery forays. That panoramic sunroof remains shut for the most part – which might change as temperatures get warmer. And truth be told, not once have I made use of the Parking Aid Plus semi-autonomous assistant, preferring to rely on my own abilities instead. But that will certainly be put to the test before parting ways.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Planting into the swanky leather-on-faux-suede sports seats, the Audi imparts a very secure feel, reinforced by the thunk of its heavyset doors. All these endearing textures are a reminder as to why some buyers feel the need to fork out extra for a premium German brand. And luckily, the substance in this case continues to runs beyond the allure of the badge.
