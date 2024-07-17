LAUNCH | '24 Hyundai i20 N-Line brings medium-heat thrills

The B-segment hatchback arena might have waned in popularity over the years, but it is far from dead.
Yes, compact crossovers and junior sport-utility vehicles are becoming increasingly popular, but there remains a good mix of options for those who prefer a more traditional experience.
The best-selling passenger cars in the country, after all, fall into the good ol’ B-segment hatchback category: the Volkswagen Polo and Polo Vivo duo. Hyundai could only envy those volumes, but its long-standing contender, the i20, has certainly proven itself as a competent alternative. It lays claim to having a 10% share of the market.
Now in its third generation, the current version came to market in May 2021. It ushered in a completely new aesthetic that oozed pizzazz, with sharper lines than its predecessors, culminating in a more purposeful stance than ever before.
It also took a more sophisticated turn on the inside, with a crisper design and materials exuding a greater impression of quality. Though not quite at the Polo level of plushness, it was lauded an improvement.
Earlier this month Hyundai invited us to attend the launch of the updated i20. It opted to put its best foot forward, proffering the range-topping N-Line derivative to test. Perhaps we will get an opportunity to sample the lower-grade expressions down the line.
The range starts off with a pair of manuals, the 1.2 Premium, costing R309,900, going up to R329,900 for the 1.4 Executive. You can have the 1.4 Premium in automatic guise for the same price.
Meanwhile, the 1.4 Executive in automatic flavour costs R349,900 and the flagship, turbocharged 1.0 N-Line with a dual-clutch automatic sets you back R467,500.
Those prices include the seven-year/200,000km warranty the brand is renowned for, in addition to a four-year/60,000km service plan.
The extent of the visual tweaks outside comprises new grille treatments, redesigned rear bumpers and fresh alloy wheel options.
Updated version of Korean brand's sportiest junior now in SA
LAUNCH | '24 Hyundai i20 N-Line brings medium-heat thrills
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
These enhancements are especially noticeable where the N-Line is concerned. It has a unique identity, thanks to its machine-polished 16-inch alloys, LED headlamps and aerodynamic skirtings, twin pipes and tailgate spoiler.
It looks the part on the inside too, with red inserts contrasting against the predominant black theme, aluminium-look pedals and a chunky three-spoke steering wheel, with shifter paddles.
If you are the kind of buyer who wants a sense of playful sportiness – but perhaps without the greater compromises associated with a proper hot hatchback – the mild heat i20 N-Line could be worth a look.
Under the hood, the boosted petrol three-cylinder with its 1.0-litre displacement offers 89.5kW and 171.6Nm - odd that Hyundai would quote decimal points, but there you go.
It is an absolutely plucky performer and it makes the right noises too. Clearly, work has been done to give it a gruffer character, replete with subtle chortles and pops, as well as a polite burp, working up through each ratio.
The brand claims a 0-100km/h sprint time of 9.9 seconds. It feels effusive enough on take-off, with respectable poke for freeway overtaking. The only criticism we had while behind the wheel was louder-than-expected exterior wind and tyre noise.
It handles with surefootedness, offering an assuredly weighted feel through the steering and suspension that is firm, but not unpleasantly so.
And the great thing about a medium-heat hatchback like this, is that you can drive it like your shoes are on fire, but without really exceeding the limits of sense – or the limits of economy. Their quoted consumption of 6.9l/100km is a bit on the conservative side and you can achieve much better when cruising on the open road.
Image: Supplied
As much as we tried, we could not catch the seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox out in kick-down scenarios. It moves through the gears with slickness. Slower traffic driving is where you might experience some of that typical dual-clutch clumsiness though.
Equipment in the range-topping version of the i20 is bountiful. Everything from a digital cluster, to leatherette upholstery, a panoramic roof and banging Bose audio system are part of the deal. On the safety front, it packs six airbags, while the lesser models offer two.
A stylish package with good specification levels, from a proven marque with an established presence, the Hyundai i20 still deserves a spot on B-segment shoppers’ lists.
