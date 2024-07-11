Mitsubishi has a solid reputation in SA.
Though the brand might not be enjoying the same levels of mainstream success that it did with the Colt – in the days of the Mercedes-Benz alignment – its customers remain loyal and its products offer a pleasant surprise to anyone who might be willing to test drive something outside their comfort zone.
Take the latest Outlander, for example, which was easily one of the most impressive cars sampled in 2023. What Mitsubishi suffers from, perhaps, is an awareness problem. Though they have been trying to drum up hype, through partnerships, including a positive tie-up with the Kuli Chana Foundation.
Things might pick up in the coming months as the brand gears up for the prospect of new additions to the stable.
The luxurious multipurpose Delica has long been under discussion, while the compact X-Force crossover could help the Japanese firm generate bigger sales volumes, speaking to a more cost-conscious audience.
And then we cannot forget the imminent new Triton. Aside from its blocky, upright styling, the model has a completely new interior, taking the hardy pick-up into the modern era. Under the skin, we are told, it has been fettled for greater refinement but without sacrificing the hardy durability that Mitsubishi commercial vehicles are known for.
Last week, we had a refresher with the outgoing Triton served in a more exciting Shogun execution. Think of it as a last commemoration before its all-new successor enters the market.
Last of current series enlivened by Shogun treatment
REVIEW | Outgoing Mitsubishi Triton still an underrated steed
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
The Triton in its current guise was launched locally in 2017. We took the vehicle up a particularly formidable off-road course, through which we tested its rut-busting prowess. Without exaggerating, we drove up the face of a mountain. Instead of negotiating the terrain back down again, Mitsubishi opted to charter us from the summit in a helicopter. Stylistically, that first iteration had a face like the Tekken character Yoshimitsu. This was refined into a more streamlined, angular countenance in the subsequent facelift, which continues to serve the model well.
In Shogun guise it gains a black front bumper garnish, headlight surrounds – the vehicular equivalent of a touch of mascara, as well as fog lamp covers. You also gain black roof rails, a tonneau cover and a tailgate lock, as well as 18-inch alloys shod with Dunlop A/T 265/60R18 all-terrain tyres. So the enhancements are purely cosmetic – this is not a double-cab aimed at the likes of the Toyota Hilux GR-S, Ford Ranger Wildtrak-X or Isuzu D-Max AT35. But maybe there will be room for a full-cream, Ralliart-developed creation along those lines with the next Triton.
Compared to something like a Ranger, with its high-quality central screen and upright fascia, the cabin of the Triton shows its age. But it cannot be faulted where build quality and finishes are concerned. The plastics used are much nicer than those you would find in some other Japanese pick-ups. And though the ambience is basic, everything seems tightly screwed together. Keeping with the Shogun theme, buyers get red stitching on the steering wheel, handbrake and seat upholstery (leather).
Image: Supplied
Pressing the start button, that familiar 2.4-litre, turbocharged-diesel breathes into life instantly on a cold winter morning, with its gruff acoustic note that fetishists of oil-burners (me) appreciate. The four-cylinder unit has proven credentials, serving up 133kW and 430Nm, linked to a six-speed automatic. It gets the job done, yielding consumption figures around the 10l/100km mark. The acoustics of the turbocharger spooling are pronounced when driving with the audio system off. The Sony audio unit features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but again, it does have a dated look about it, with a grainy display and finicky touchscreen sensitivity.
But the Triton has never really been about frills. What we were reminded of behind the wheel was how sturdy the overall feel of this double-cab is. No rattles and creaks, whether on gravel roads or when unpainted speed-humps catch you unaware during a pre-sunrise start. We had forgotten how commendably the Triton walked the line, even with off-road tyres: as firm as you want a double-cab to be, but not to the point of jittery discomfort. It was a vehicle tested on South African roads, and fettled accordingly.
Image: Supplied
Being based on the top-tier 4x4 derivative means the inclusion of the Super Select II 4WD system, with its rotary dial and corresponding modes. There was never any dispute as to the off-road credentials of the Triton. To remind you, the ground clearance is 220mm, approach and departure angles are 31 and 29 degrees respectively, with the break-over angle being 25 degrees.
It costs R809,990. If you can do without the Shogun nameplate bragging rights, the less expensive Xtreme, Heritage or Athlete iterations of the double-cab in 4x4 automatic guise are also worth considering. The base double-cab in GL 4x2 manual trim goes for R529,990. In case you forgot, there is also a single-cab in the Triton range, costing R454,995.
All models carry a three-year/100,000km warranty and a five-year/90,000km service plan.
