These virtues are complemented especially well when paired with the 3.0-litre, turbocharged-diesel engine offering, standard fitment in the Platinum. The V6 unit is hushed in operation, with minimal vibration during idle and an unobtrusive acoustic note when floored.
Bellowing mildly under hard acceleration, the motor produces 184kW of power and 600Nm of torque, linked to the brand’s 10-speed automatic. No denying, its calves are strong. Acceleration is stout, planting foot-flat to overtake on the freeway sees the 2,406kg rig accumulating numbers on its digital speedometer with surprising quickness. Consumption-wise, our average over nearly 1,000km of driving in mixed conditions was just over 12l/100km.
For many Ranger fans, the fire-breathing Raptor is going to be the ultimate aspiration. But in my view, the Platinum represents a far more enticing proposition, with its powerful, fairly frugal diesel power source, in addition to the plush trappings of its cabin and classier exterior character.
REVIEW | Ford Ranger Platinum a 'grootman' of bakkies
Image: Supplied
Hugh Masekela’s Stimela (Coal Train) has to be one of the best pieces of music ever made.
He tells the painful story of apartheid era migrant labourers in the mineral mines of Johannesburg. From his gravelly narration of the exploitation suffered by conscripted black men deep in the belly of the earth, to the plangent saxophone melody, jazzy bass guitar riff and emphatic “choo-choo” – it hits you right in the soul, every single time. Seemed like an appropriate track to reflect on while nosing the Platinum derivative of Ford’s Ranger through Egoli’s battered city sinews.
One usually expects a sleek sports car or imposing sedan to be the object of admiring stares, more so than a pickup that sells in large volumes. But our bronze-hued bakkie seemed to attract numerous double takes, reverential whistles at busy traffic lights and observers who knew they were not looking at a garden variety Ranger XLT.
The Platinum has a decidedly upmarket look about it, rolling on machine-polished alloys, sporting an ornate mesh grille with silver pins and elements that appear swankier than those seen on its stablemates. A reminder that the Everest was the first to don the Platinum moniker – and this is a mirror image of that model in terms of specification, just obviously in double-cab format.
Image: Supplied
That means you get just about every conceivable piece of equipment as standard. From an electronically operated roller-shutter, to supple diamond-patterned leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel and 10-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system.
It is also the only Ranger fitted with the matrix LED headlamp system. Not just bright in a literal sense – but also rather clever thanks to its glare-free high beam and cornering functions. A beam boost feature uses a cluster of dormant LEDs to provide even more illumination over and above the standard high beam. You are not going to struggle to see where you are going, that is for sure. Since its introduction over a year ago, we have reported on the Ranger extensively having tested the model in pretty much all of its guises. The vehicle has proven itself as a game-changer for the segment, even earning a Car of the Year (2023) title, the first of the double-cab breed to do so.
The Platinum offered a pleasant reacquaintance with its core competencies, including ease of use. Ford’s engineers gave the new Ranger a car-like disposition uncharacteristic of bakkies – with a light steering, suspension tuned for comfort and generous cabin insulation.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
This is the kind of product that would suit a well-to-do family, whose lifestyle and business requirements demand double-cab versatility – but not at the expense of comfort and refinement associated with a sport-utility vehicle.
The Ranger Platinum costs R1,120,100. For reference, the Raptor costs R1,226,700.
