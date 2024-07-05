JOB ADS | The Civilian Secretariat for Police Service is hiring

The Civilian Secretariat for Police Service serves as technical adviser to the police minister of SA. Its purpose is to provide efficient and effective civilian oversight over the SA Police Service for safer and more secure communities through community participation, legislation and policy development.

It is looking to fill two positions:

Deputy director-general: Civilian Oversight and Strategic Partnerships

Reference: CSP/02/2024

Centre: The successful candidate will be based in Pretoria, but will travel frequently to Cape Town when parliament is in session.

Salary: R1,741,770 per annum (all-inclusive package)
Requirements and duties: Click here for more information.

Click here for more information. Note: Re-advertisement of CSP/15/2023. Applicants who previously applied should reapply if still interested.

Deputy director-general: Policy Research and Legislation

Reference: CSP/03/2024

Centre: The successful candidate will be based in Pretoria, but will travel frequently to Cape Town when parliament is in session.

Salary: R1,741,770 per annum (all-inclusive package)
Requirements and duties: Click here for more information.

Click here for more information. Note: Re-advertisement of CSP/16/2023. Applicants who previously applied should reapply if still interested.

How to apply:

Applications quoting the applicable reference number must be submitted on the new Z83 form, obtainable from any public service department or online here. A detailed CV is also required.

Applications can be submitted via:

Post: Private Bag X922, Pretoria, 0001

Private Bag X922, Pretoria, 0001 Hand-delivery: Fedsure Building, 2nd Floor, 268 Lilian Ngoyi St, Pretoria

Fedsure Building, 2nd Floor, 268 Lilian Ngoyi St, Pretoria Email: Angele.Modiba@csp.gov.za

The closing date for both positions is July 12 2024. No late applications will be accepted.

For enquiries, contact Dipsy Wechoemang on 012 493 1400/079 693 6585.

Note:

Correspondence will be limited to shortlisted candidates only. If you have not been contacted within three months after the closing date of this advertisement, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

Only shortlisted candidates will be required to submit certified documents on or before the day of their interviews following communication from the Civilian Secretariat for Police Service.

Shortlisted candidates will be subjected to a security clearance and a technical exercise that intends to test relevant technical elements of the job.

After the interview process, recommended candidate(s) are to attend a generic Senior Management Services (SMS) competency assessment as mandated by the department of public service & administration.

A pre-entry certificate for the Nyukela Public Service SMS programme is a requirement for appointment. For more information, click here.

The Civilian Secretariat for Police Service is an equal opportunity and gender- sensitive employer and intends to promote representativeness in public service through the filling of these posts. Preference will be given to the youth, people with disabilities and women in accordance with its employment equity plan.

The Civilian Secretariat for Police Service reserves the right not to fill these posts.

This article was sponsored by the Civilian Secretariat for Police Service.