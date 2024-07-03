Updated Kia Sonet priced from R366,995

The B-segment sport-utility vehicle market has a significant number of contenders.
Launched in 2021, the Kia Sonet proved to be a competent player, with a plucky visual character, boasting above-average levels of quality and road manners.
Now the model has been treated to a mid-life refresh that sees it sharpening its core competencies.
Of course, prices have gone up too. Back at its introduction, the ranges began at upwards of R264,995 in basic LX trim to R305,995 for the EX automatic specification.
Now you will pay 366,995 for the base LX, while the flagship SX, with its continuously variable transmission (CVT) costs R484,995. In the middle, the EX CVT will set you back R411,995. There are a total of six derivatives.
Included is a five-year/unlimited mileage warranty and four-year/60,000km service plan.
The first thing you might notice is the refreshed styling of the new model, with a new light signature, a new front bumper, an updated iteration of Kia’s signature “tiger nose” grille and a revised fender and bonnet.
These changes have not made any impact on the Sonet’s dimensions: it retains a height of 1,610 mm, length of 4,110 mm and width of 1,790 mm. Boot capacity is 385l.
Not much has changed inside, but to be fair the outgoing Sonet did not have many glaring deficiencies there.
Two infotainment screen sizes are on offer – an 8-inch colour touchscreen and a 10.25-inch integrated colour touchscreen – depending on the grade. A combination of black cloth and artificial leather upholstered seats is standard, while higher specification models are fitted as standard with artificial leather upholstery.
In top-tier SX trim the Sonet packs features not usually associated with the category, including blind-spot monitoring and lane-keep assist.
The Sonet retains the pair of three-cylinder petrol engines, with a naturally-aspirated 1.5-litre MPI and turbocharged 1.0-litre GDi.
The 1.5 MPI produces 85 kW/ 144 Nm, while the 1.0 GDi delivers 88kW/172Nm.
Customers have a choice between a five-speed manual transmission or CVT when opting for the 1.5-litre engine, or a seven-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT) when opting for the 1.0 T-GDi.
