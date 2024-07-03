New Mercedes-Benz E-Class promises mix of classic and modern

Although the premium sedan market is not as popular as it once was, German mainstays like the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class continue to soldier on.
The latest version of the latter was introduced last week. It promises to deliver a thoroughly modern experience but without sacrificing the traditional hallmarks that made its predecessors so desirable.
Stylistically, the newcomer is easily identified as an E-Class, with a more substantial presence than the smaller C-Class, though not as imposing as the full-cream S-Class.
Its elongated headlamps and prominent central grille echo the classic E-Class face dating back to the famed W123, while the rear tapers elegantly, for an altogether graceful profile. Its rear light clusters also incorporate a nifty signature, relying on the three-pointed star motif.
Taking a cue from the rest of the contemporary Mercedes-Benz range, the cabin of the model is highly digitised, with the large MBUX infotainment setup taking centre stage. Buyers can also specify the Hyperscreen execution, with its sizable display spanning the width of the fascia, giving the front passenger access to the system.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Mercedes-Benz touts increased cabin space. The driver enjoys 5mm more headroom, rear passengers gain 10mm extra knee room. The increase in elbow width in the rear is 25mm, which is almost at S-Class levels, according to the brand. Luggage capacity is a useful 540l.
Buyers will also be able to give their cars a disco-like ambience with an active lighting package, delivering an illumination rhythm in synchronisation with your choice of music through the optional Burmester sound system.
The step towards complete autonomy goes even further, as the automaker purports that many of its driver assistance functions on the E-Class were refined. Air suspension and rear-axle steering are optional extras.
Image: Supplied
At launch, the model range comprises two four-cylinder derivatives. First up is the petrol E200, using a 1,999cc unit, delivering 150kW/320Nm. The diesel E220d serves 145kW/440Nm. Just a fraction of a second separates the claimed 0-100km/h sprint times of the duo: the E200 at 7.5 seconds and the E220d at 7.6 seconds. Of course, the oil-burner will have superior economic benefits, with a quoted consumption figure as low as 4.8l/100km.
Pricing kicks off at R1,344,750 for the E200. The E220d costs R1,430,500.
