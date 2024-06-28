For many decades the BMW plant in Tshwane produced the 3-Series. It was a bittersweet moment when production came to an end in 2018.
Locally-built German raises the bar
Why the new BMW X3 is a big deal
Image: Supplied
For many decades the BMW plant in Tshwane produced the 3-Series. It was a bittersweet moment when production came to an end in 2018.
But taking the baton from the iconic sedan model line was the third-generation X3 that wore the internal designation of G01.
The model became the mainstay of the Rosslyn production facility. And the lineage will continue, with manufacturing of the newest version of the sport utility vehicle having commenced.
Last year BMW announced a R4.2bn investment in the plant, preparing it for production of electrified models — namely the plug-in hybrid derivative of the X3.
The new X3, which was revealed recently, will go on sale in our market in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Visually, the model stands out, sporting a redesigned exterior with a decidedly more toned and leaner physique. Of course, the refreshed grilles are going to spark controversy. But what is a modern BMW without a pair of polarising kidneys?
Image: Supplied
The cabin takes cues from the newer set of BMW models that includes the adoption of a cleaner fascia layout, with fewer buttons. Taking centre stage is the curved display infotainment set-up running the Operating System 9 platform.
Steering wheels with a flat-bottomed rim and the new-look gear selector lever are among defining elements. Other model-specific highlights include light elements in a contrasting colour in the centre console and door trims.
Naturally, space is a commodity in the family-friendly X3, with a boot capacity of 570l, extending to 1,700l. The capacities are slightly less in the hybrid model, ranging from 600l to 1,600l.
Of course, the big talking point of the range is the plug-in version, which uses a 2.0l four-cylinder petrol engine partnered with an electric motor integrated into the eight-speed Steptronic transmission. These join forces to generate system output of up to 220kW. The brand promises a full electric range of up to 90km.
Image: Supplied
The range-topping model, the M50 xDrive, features the most powerful six-cylinder in-line petrol engine yet fitted in an M Performance model. The 3.0l M TwinPower Turbo unit links up with 48V mild hybrid technology. Its maximum output of 293kW is channelled to the road via an eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission and BMW xDrive all-wheel drive, with a claimed 0-100km/h time of 4.6 seconds.
The popular 20d derivative will remain part of the model mix.
BMW also claims the new X3 is a more engaging and dynamic steed on the road, with a lower mass, enhanced chassis components and revised suspension tuning.
Expect more in the way of intelligent assistance functions and semi-autonomous aids. Remember the remote parking function that BMW showed with the G11 7-Series? That technology has now proliferated into this model: parking and general manoeuvres can be controlled from outside the car using a smartphone, with the optional Parking Assistant Professional package.
Image: Supplied
Divisive aesthetics aside, the new X3 looks set to elevate the stock of the breed quite considerably. And its status as domestic build is certainly a testament to the standard of our local motor manufacturing sector.
