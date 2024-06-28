Brands from China have been especially quick with fresh iterations of their products.
Mild refresh for popular Chinese contender
LAUNCH | Haval Jolion Pro brings changes on the surface
Image: Supplied
When Great Wall Motors (GWM) launched the Haval Jolion in 2021 it was hailed as a game-changer.
Not just for the brand, but for the breed of Chinese cars in SA as a whole.
Its modern styling had a crisp, Eurocentric flair, the cabin felt plush and the powertrain was fair, including the offering of a dual-clutch automatic. As expected, specification and pricing were hugely competitive.
Yes, it had certain quirks, with a finicky infotainment system and sensitive driver assistance features but local consumers seemed to overlook that as a considerable number of units have been sold.
It really elevated the ambition that GWM held, to be taken seriously in Mzansi.
Image: Supplied
Brands from China have been especially quick with fresh iterations of their products.
It has not even been a full five years since the original Jolion came to town, yet GWM has already introduced a fresh permutation in the form of the Jolion Pro.
The Pro might seem like a significant enhancement – we certainly expected it to be – but it is essentially a regular Jolion with a more striking exterior dressing.
Allow us to describe it as striking rather than outright attractive, because the styling kit deployed does give the impression it was ordered from a bargain-price online retailer like Temu, then hastily fitted.
It is a mishmash of stuck-on bits with the illusion of aerodynamic promise, packing front and side splitters, in addition to a front grille that looks like the Panamericana job found on Mercedes-AMG models.
Squinting at the rear ¾ section, it almost appears like a Lexus NX.
“At first glance, you’d likely believe that the New Haval Jolion Pro is a smart new German coupé SUV,” said the press release.
Some may just believe that.
Haval says the Pro is superior in certain dimensions – height and width – but the wheelbase is unaltered.
The cabin has the same architecture as before, with a pleasant blend of soft-touch materials and a straightforward layout.
Image: Supplied
That infotainment still proved a source of frustration for its niggly operation, but screen clarity and display are of a good standard.
Carried over from the former range and deployed across the board is the 1.5-litre, turbocharged-petrol unit with four cylinders, linked to a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic.
In standard form, it serves 105kW and 210Nm. The more powerful state of tuning in the S-badged version we tested accounts for 130kW and 270Nm.
Mind your expectations because the addition of that letter does not transform the front-wheel drive Haval into a performance vehicle.
But it certainly is an agreeable companion, with sufficient grunt and decent road manners for enjoyable commuting on freeways and in town. Our route took us from Fourways to Muldersdrift, blending open road and slow congestion.
Buyers still have the option of a hybrid version, serving 140kW and 375Nm.
Interesting to note that Haval will continue selling the pre-facelifted model alongside the restyled Pro.
This model has been labelled the Jolion City. It is largely the same as the 2021 original, but now features rugged plastic body cladding for a more outdoorsy look.
Pricing for the Jolion City range starts at R345,950.
Image: Supplied
The Pro kicks off at R391,150 for the Premium grade. The Super Luxury version will set you back R425,950. Opt for the Ultra Luxury S and that will be R495,950. The flagship hybrid comes in at R516,950.
The Jolion City has a five-year/100,000km warranty while the Pro benefits from a seven-year/200,000km offering. Both are sold with five-year/75,000km service plans.
The Jolion City is a compelling value package that should keep cost-conscious buyers quite happy.
For those who bought the original Jolion and want the same values but with more exterior spice, the Pro could be their next upgrade. That is if they buy into the contrived sportiness of the stylistic execution.
