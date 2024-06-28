Fiat Grande Panda pays homage to boxy original

Fiat celebrates its 125th anniversary this year, and plans to launch a new model annually until 2027.
One of these imminent products is the Grande Panda: a cheeky, boxy compact crossover paying homage to the tough original.
Designed in Italy at the Centro Stile in Turin, the Fiat Grande Panda is a snip under 4m long. It can carry five people and is billed as an ideal prospect for urban mobility.
The wedge-shaped and dynamic design of the body is generated by its pronounced profile lines. According to the manufacturer, the design is quintessentially Italian, including cheeseboard patterns for the daytime-running lights and cubed headlamps.
On the sides, the Fiat Grande Panda’s silhouette calls back to the strength of the Panda from the 1980s with its upright, self-confident impression.
In homage to the classic Panda 4x4, the Panda letters are printed with three dimensional effect on the doors.
Finally, to maintain theme of 1980s geometries combined with a futuristic air, the 17-inch, diamond-cut alloy wheels are amplified by a stylised “X” design.
Electric and hybrid versions are on the cards for the Grande Panda. Stellantis, parent company of Fiat, noted that the African continent will form part of the rollout for the model, which means its arrival in Mzansi is likely.
A local launch date was not confirmed.
