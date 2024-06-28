“On the one hand we feel that the new Toyota GR Supra is simply a great sports car, on the other hand the BMW technology built into the vehicle enables us to integrate our core competence into a Toyota model for the first time,” said the firm.
AC Schnitzer works its magic on Toyota Supra
Image: Supplied
While AC Schnitzer is best known for its alignment with BMW, the developmental roots of the new GR Supra has allowed it to work its magic on a Toyota for the first time.
Remember that the current Supra shares an identity with the Z4. It is effectively a Z4 with a fixed roof.
Image: Supplied
“On the one hand we feel that the new Toyota GR Supra is simply a great sports car, on the other hand the BMW technology built into the vehicle enables us to integrate our core competence into a Toyota model for the first time,” said the firm.
The aftermarket catalogue for the model is extensive, covering just about all aspects. For our market, the only derivative of the Supra on sale is the 3.0l — a 2.0l is sold abroad.
AC Schnitzer's tuning kit alloys for a boost in outputs from 250kW/500Nm to 294kW/600Nm.
On the alloy wheels front, Schnitzer offers its distinctive twin-spoke sets ranging in diameter from 20'' to 21''.
A new rear silencer is said to further optimise the six-cylinder acoustics, while not at the expense of emissions requirements.
Image: Supplied
The carbon rear wing with or without optional gurney flap is said to be of a high-strength, durable lightweight construction with aluminium feet. Aside from looking cool, it boasts a functional increase in downforce at the rear axle.
At the front, a matte black splitter manufactured from Acrylnitril-Styrol-Acrylester requires no painting, also purporting noticeable aerodynamic benefits.
Suspension enhancements comprise height-adjustable coilovers, lowering ride height by up to 40mm. A more conservative set-up can be had, with a 25mm drop.
For the interior, Schnitzer offers aluminium accessories such as a pedal set with matching footrest, a keyholder and a cover for the iDrive system controller.
Image: Supplied
Of course, the committed enthusiast would need to have equally deep pockets to attain such a specialist package. Best check out the AC Schnitzer global website for pricing of the items. You would definitely want to factor in the shipping costs too.
