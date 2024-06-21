Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) has appointed Yolanda Cuba as a non-executive director on their board of management.
Cuba, who joined the board effective June 1 2024, is the vice president for the southern and East Africa regions for the MTN Group. She has over 20 years’ of experience in various African markets and across various industries, including the telecommunications, manufacturing and investment sectors.
Additionally, Cuba is a chartered accountant by profession. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Statistics from the University of Cape Town, a Bachelor of Commerce Honours degree in Accounting from the University of Natal and a Masters in Commerce degree from the University of Pretoria.
Cuba joins another non-executive director, Marubini Raphulu, on the board.
Raphulu has been serving since December 2021.
“We welcome Yolanda to the board of management, and we look forward to benefiting from her experience gained from working in different industries and African markets,” said Martina Biene, VWGA chairperson and managing director.
“I have no doubt she will bring fresh impetus and a new voice to our board.”
Business leader brings her expertise to auto sector
Yolanda Cuba joins VW management board
Image: Supplied
