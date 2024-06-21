After nearly a decade on the local market, the current Mercedes-Benz Vito has been treated to a notable makeover.
Visually, the enhancements are subtle – most notably, the new Vito has made a significant leap forward in terms of connectivity, allowing commercial customers to benefit from new digital networking and services. The Mercedes-Benz Vans division under which the Vito is sold envisages a strategy that offers a more premium spin to buyers in the commercial sector. For the first time, the new Vito includes the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system as standard in all variants.
That means buyers get a new 10.25-inch central touchscreen. The instrument cluster has a colour display, operated using the touch control panels on the new steering wheel.
The MBUX setup is complemented by a redesigned instrument panel and new air vents. Leather upholstery has also been made standard. The revised centre console also offers a removable cup holder, two USB-C ports and open storage areas as optional features.
Commercial vehicle receives tech enhancements
Mercedes launches upgraded Vito
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
On the exterior, the latest Vito sports an updated grille and bumper. Five new exterior paint colours are available for the Vito, including, alpine grey and vintage blue. The portfolio of paint colours includes 15 colours.
It will continue to be available in three variants, as a panel van, Mixto and Tourer and two equipment lines.
Mercedes-Benz Vans and its approved Van Partners will also be able to provide bespoke solutions for different industries, from emergency medical services to funeral service providers. The Vito offers a loading volume of up to 6.6 m³ as a panel van and up to eight seats in the Tourer variant. Additionally, with a vehicle height under two meters, the Mercedes-Benz punts the Vito as an easy negotiator of urban environments and parking structures.
Image: Supplied
The new Vito is available from R874,000 for the 114 CDI in base panel van guise. The 114 CDI Mixto in base trim costs R966,000. At the top of the range is the R1,158,700 Tourer Pro in 116 CDI flavour. In total, there are seven derivatives in the Vito line-up.
