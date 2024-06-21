Not much has changed with the updated M2, save for a different selection of accents, added paint finishes and the option of silver alloys.
Firebrand sports car gains stylistic and performance tweaks
BMW updates its fiery M2
Image: Supplied
Product life-cycle improvements are happening sooner these days. It has not been five years since BMW released its latest 2-Series and M2 models, but the pair are already being treated to refreshments.
We are going to focus on the latter here, which benefits from a subtle once-over, including gains in the power department.
According to BMW, the upgraded version of the boosted six-cylinder deploys superior mapping for improved acceleration. Power has gone up from 338kW to 353kW while torque remains at 550Nm in the six-speed manual model and 600Nm if you pick the eight-speed automatic.
The brand reminded us of the motorsport pedigree of the motor, with its rigid crankcase, closed-deck construction, lightweight forged crankshaft, cylinder bores with a wire-arc sprayed iron coating and 3D-printed core for the cylinder head.
By now we are all accustomed to the aesthetics of the M2, which were controversial at launch, as many BMW products tend to be from a design perspective.
Image: Supplied
Not much has changed with the updated M2, save for a different selection of accents, added paint finishes and the option of silver alloys.
Lively hues are on offer courtesy of the BMW Individual palette, ranging from Java Green, Voodoo Blue, Grigio Telesto and Twilight Purple. Instead of the black coating for the standard model-specific 19-inch alloys, you can have them in silver.
Behind the wheel, drivers will take delight in a new steering wheel, with a flat-bottom edge and modified spokes. It has a red centre marker at the 12 o’clock position, while Alcantara is an upholstery option over the traditional leather.
The optional M seats in Vernasca leather can now also be ordered in a red-on-black scheme, the weight-minimised carbon bucket seats are now available as a standalone option, no longer tied to the M Race Track package. On the infotainment front, the M2 gains the benefits of the latest BMW iDrive 8.5 operating system, which comprises further M-specific displays and functionality.
There are fewer buttons and controls. New adjustment dials for the air vent grilles in the centre of the instrument panel and on the driver’s and front passenger side of the cockpit allow the airflow direction to be adjusted using rotating and tilting movements.
Image: Supplied
The button marked Setup on the centre console allows for direct access to the M-specific performance settings.
Standard equipment for the new M2 includes two-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, a HiFi speaker system, and the BMW Live Cockpit Plus with BMW Maps navigation system. Production of the model remains at the BMW plant in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. Expect the car to be launched in the fourth quarter of 2024.
