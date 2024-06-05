The GTS rides 10mm lower, adopting a sportier suspension setup than the Carrera, with a variable damper system (PASM).
The only aspect the purists might bemoan is a weight increase of 50kg.
While the Carrera retains the 3.0-litre, twin-turbocharged engine, it has been significantly revised. It has now adopted the intercooler from the Turbo models, sitting directly under the rear lid grille, above the engine. The turbochargers in the new 911 Carrera were reserved for the GTS models in its predecessor.
With these moves, Porsche claims they have reduced emissions, in addition to providing more grunt: 290kW/450Nm. The quoted 0-100km/h sprint time is 4.1 seconds.
PRICING:
911 Carrera: R2,477,000
911 Carrera cabriolet: R2,746,000
911 Carrera GTS: R3,386,000
911 GTS cabriolet: R3,654,000
911 Carrera 4 GTS: R3,546,000
911 Carrera 4 GTS cabriolet: R3,814,000
911 Targa 4 GTS: R3,814,000
Styling tweaks also part of range upgrades
Updated ‘24 Porsche 911 GTS gains hybrid technology
Image: Supplied
Porsche has taken the wraps off its updated 911 (992) Carrera and GTS models.
The eighth-generation 992 in Carrera guise was initially launched to the local market in 2019 and the GTS followed in 2021.
The big talking point about the updated model is that the GTS has taken on an electrified powertrain, with mild hybrid technologies. More on that a bit later.
Starting with aesthetic changes, the fresh stylistic catalogue on the new 911 comprises restyled bumpers. The standard matrix LED headlamps now integrate foglamp functions.
On the GTS models, the front end has five vertically arranged active cooling air flaps visible from the outside, concealing another pair of flaps, complemented by adaptive front diffusers for enhanced aerodynamic properties.
Image: Supplied
At the rear, a redesigned light-strip is on duty, with updated Porsche lettering and a revised grille. It incorporates five fins per side, connecting to the rear window to form a graphic unit that fades into the retractable spoiler below. The number plate recess is positioned higher. There is a total of seven wheel designs on offer and an optional aerodynamic kit can also be specified, boasting additional spoilers, side sill panels and a fixed rear wing.
On the inside, the coupé variants are now in two-seater layout as standard, with the two additional rear seats offered as a no-cost option. The start button has now been relocated to a position on the steering wheel, a first for the 911.
Image: Supplied
Another first for the breed is the fully-digitised instrument cluster, with a 12.6-inch curved display. Additional connectivity features form part of the updated Porsche Communication Management (PCM) infotainment system, with its 10.9-inch display. Apps such as Spotify and Apple Music can be used as native apps in the PCM without a connected smartphone. In the centre console storage compartment, there is a cooled compartment for smartphones, with an inductive charging function.
Now, about that electrified 911 GTS. The derivative relies on what Porsche calls its T-Hybrid system, which combines an electric-gas turbocharger, a permanent magnet synchronous motor and a conventional 12-volt starter battery.
The electric motor placed between the compressor and turbine wheel instantaneously brings the turbocharger up to speed, in addition to generating up to 11kW of power.
Image: Supplied
The permanent magnet synchronous motor integrated into the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (PDK) provides as much as 150Nm in additional torque, plus a 40kW power boost. At the core of the GTS is a newly-developed, 3.6-litre engine. The six-cylinder boxer was designed to accommodate the hybridisation requirements.
With all systems in play, the vehicle boasts outputs of 398kW and 610 Nm. For reference, the previous twin-turbocharged, 3.0-litre 992 GTS produced 353kW/570Nm. The new car in coupé form has a claimed 0-100km/h sprint capability of three seconds flat; quicker than the 3.4 seconds of its predecessor.
Another trump card of the GTS is the standard fitment of rear-axle steering. In addition, the Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) anti-roll stabilisation system has been integrated into the high-voltage system of the performance hybrid. This enables the use of an electro-hydraulic control system.
Image: Supplied
The GTS rides 10mm lower, adopting a sportier suspension setup than the Carrera, with a variable damper system (PASM).
The only aspect the purists might bemoan is a weight increase of 50kg.
While the Carrera retains the 3.0-litre, twin-turbocharged engine, it has been significantly revised. It has now adopted the intercooler from the Turbo models, sitting directly under the rear lid grille, above the engine. The turbochargers in the new 911 Carrera were reserved for the GTS models in its predecessor.
With these moves, Porsche claims they have reduced emissions, in addition to providing more grunt: 290kW/450Nm. The quoted 0-100km/h sprint time is 4.1 seconds.
PRICING:
911 Carrera: R2,477,000
911 Carrera cabriolet: R2,746,000
911 Carrera GTS: R3,386,000
911 GTS cabriolet: R3,654,000
911 Carrera 4 GTS: R3,546,000
911 Carrera 4 GTS cabriolet: R3,814,000
911 Targa 4 GTS: R3,814,000
FEATURE | From Soweto to Luanda in an old Merc fleet
CLASSIC | Why you should buy a Mercedes-Benz W123
REVIEW | '24 Isuzu D-Max X-Rider offers added swagger for less
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos