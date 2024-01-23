×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

BMW sells more motorcycles than ever before in 2023

23 January 2024 - 09:15
Denis Droppa Group motoring editor
With the help of the new R 1300 GS, the brand achieved record sales in its centenary year.
With the help of the new R 1300 GS, the brand achieved record sales in its centenary year.
Image: Supplied

BMW Motorrad sold 209,257 motorcycles and scooters worldwide in 2023, a 3.1% rise over the previous year and the highest sales volume in the company's history.

Notable for being achieved in the company’s 100th anniversary year, the record sales were boosted by the launch of popular new models such as the BMW M 1000 R superbike and the touring enduro icon, the BMW R 1300 GS.

The outgoing R 1250 GS and GS Adventure were the brand’s most popular models with about 56,000 global sales, while the new R 1300 GS, which was launched in September, achieved 4,528 units.

With 11,442 units sold (+13.9%), the S 1000 RR continued it market leadership in the supersport bike segment, while the M 1000 R hyper roadster exceeded all expectations with 3,655 units delivered, said Markus Flasch, head of BMW Motorrad.

Together with the S 1000 R, the S 1000 XR and the exclusive M 1000 RR, 25,194 units (+7.5%) of the high-performance four-cylinder models were delivered to customers worldwide.

BMW Motorrad also achieved top performance in the mid-range segment and in the BMW Motorrad segment of up to 500cc.

With a total of 62,834 units sold (+3.2%), the F series with two-cylinder engines and the G models with single-cylinder engines also made a significant contribution. The F 750 GS, which is popular with new customers, was a particular highlight, with 11,064 units sold (+15.6%).

The BMW CE 04 electric scooter sold 7,177 units to exceeded the previous year by 44%.

Foreign car brands boost exports as China sales remain weak

Foreign carmakers that have been losing market share to local rivals in China have boosted exports from the world's largest auto market, accounting ...
Business
2 days ago

New car sales tapered in December ’23

Tough trading conditions for the motor industry last year culminated in December sales taking a dip.
Business
1 week ago

Updated VW Golf 8 GTI to boast AI tech

In 2024 the Volkswagen Golf nameplate celebrates its 50th birthday.
Business
1 week ago

Toyota aiming to produce more than 10-million vehicles in 2024

Toyota plans to produce about 10.3-million vehicles globally in 2024, renewing its record annual production for the second consecutive year, the ...
Business
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 24 January 2024
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 23 January 2024