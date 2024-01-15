×

Toyota aiming to produce more than 10-million vehicles in 2024

By Reuters - 15 January 2024 - 15:50
Toyota plans to produce about 10.3-million vehicles globally in 2024, renewing its record annual production for the second consecutive year, the Nikkei reported on Monday.
Image: SOE ZEYA TUN

Toyota plans to produce about 10.3-million vehicles globally in 2024, renewing its record annual production for the second consecutive year, the Nikkei reported on Monday.

Toyota is preparing to increase production thanks to a strong sales of hybrid vehicles. The shortage of automotive semiconductors and other components is also easing.

For the calendar year to December, the carmaker aims to produce 3.4-million vehicles in Japan and 6.9-million vehicles overseas, the report said.

