Toyota plans to produce about 10.3-million vehicles globally in 2024, renewing its record annual production for the second consecutive year, the Nikkei reported on Monday.
Toyota is preparing to increase production thanks to a strong sales of hybrid vehicles. The shortage of automotive semiconductors and other components is also easing.
For the calendar year to December, the carmaker aims to produce 3.4-million vehicles in Japan and 6.9-million vehicles overseas, the report said.
Toyota aiming to produce more than 10-million vehicles in 2024
Image: SOE ZEYA TUN
