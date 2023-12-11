×

Intec College ignores cleaner’s plea for refund

‘I thought it was reputable college’

11 December 2023 - 08:49
Intec College in Braamfontein has not refunded Julia Tau her the R10,376 she paid in 2020 when she enrolled to write her matric exams.
Image: Supplied

A cleaner’s dream of getting matric and get a better job has been delayed after Intec College failed to deliver her study material worth R10,000. 

For three years, Julia Tau, 46, an employee at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital, has been trying to get her refund from Intec College in Braamfontein after the institution failed to deliver her study material that would have helped her write matric exams in June 2020. 

Her efforts of getting her money back have hit a brick wall as the college has been making endless promises to refund her. It has also been unresponsive to Sowetan Consumer despite an email sent seeking reasons for the delay in Tau’s refund. Its media spokespersons Melvin Munsami and Dassie Moodley did not respond to emails sent to them two weeks ago.

Julia Tau of Soweto says Intec College in Braamfontein has not refunded her the R10,376 she paid in 2020 when she enrolled to write her matric exams.
Image: Supplied

Tau said she could not finish her matric timeously because of health and later found work as a general assistant at the hospital. 

“But I wasn’t entirely satisfied with my job. I always had ambitions of going back to school so that I can do a better job. I then saw an opportunity to improve my Grade 12 results through Intec College in January 2020. I was told to pay R10,376, which would cover the study material for three subjects and sit for exams in June 2020. I used my savings and a loan and I paid the full amount,” said Tau.

However, weeks passed without the delivery of the study material despite the college making several promises to do so . 

“At some point, I spent more money to download the material from the internet and I eventually gave up as exams were approaching. I ended up not writing and when I went to Intec offices in Braamfontein, I was told I should deregister myself and send them documents, which included a certified copy of my ID. Once that was done, I was told that the money will reflect in my account after a few days but it never did,” said Tau. 

“I’m now siting with a debt for something I did not even get. These people have ruined my life and I went to them because I thought they were a reputable college,” added Tau.

