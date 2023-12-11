2023 Consumer chronicles: unveiling our triumphs and unresolved battles

As the year comes to an end Sowetan Consumer takes a look at some of the stories we covered which helped the readers seeking justice who approached us.
One such story was that of Jimmy Motlhabe of Mohlakeng, West Rand, who had a conflict with FlySafair over a refund that lasted three years. Motlhabe had paid R2,300 for two trips that he and his wife Dorothy had to cancel during the height of the Covid pandemic. At the time, the government had imposed travel restrictions to contain the virus. He had booked a flight from Johannesburg to Durban for himself while his wife was due to travel to Cape Town in June 2020. Both flights were cancelled with a promise of a 55% cash refund and an additional 20% discount on a future ticket purchase.
For three years, the pensioners fought to get the refund but it took one email from Sowetan Consumer and the issue was sorted out. The company’s response was that it had “erred”. Motlhabe received his money a day after the article was published in October.
Another feature focused on Stangen Insurance, a company underwritten by King Price Life Insurance Ltd. The company had refused to pay Paul Maloka’s life insurance claim for his son who died after a stabbing incident earlier this year. They rejected the claim because his son, who was born in Lesotho, did not have an ID document.
Maloka had to borrow R10,000 from his employer to pay for his son’s funeral but continued to fight against the companys unfair decision, asking why the company failed to raise the issue when he applied for the insurance in 2020.
The company eventually made a U-turn and refunded Maloka all his premiums amounting to R14,000.
Motor vehicle and property complaints stories were the most popular this year and this was shown on the amount of traction they generated on SowetanLIVE.
One of the popular stories was that of Martin Roux, a dodgy car dealership owner in Pretoria, who is currently facing several cases of theft for not delivering vehicles to his clients after they had paid for them. He owns MDCA Consulting in Equestria.
Sowetan Consumer dealt with at least two cases where customers did not receive cars they had paid for. However, it emerged that even more clients had been swindled. His matter is still before the Pretoria Magistrates Court.
Ishmael Sokabo of Mamelodi, Pretoria had been battling for six months to get Fidelity Services Group to fix his vehicle, which was damaged in an accident with the company’s car just before Christmas last year. According to him, the company had been sending him from pillar to post about fixing his car until he approached Sowetan Consumer for help.
When we contacted the company, its spokesperson Charnel Hattingh said they were aware of the incident.
“We confirm the accident did occur. Our claims department has been in contact with the third party and the claim has been processed,” said Hattingh.
The company has since made contact with Sokabo.
Sowetan Consumer is also looking forward to see how Dzivhuluwani Ramovha’s battle with VW Hatfield will unfold after he took the company to the Motor Industry Ombudsman of SA (MIOSA) last month after his discussions with the company deadlocked.
Ramovha wants VW SA to give him a replacement car after the Golf R he had bought from VW Hatfield in 2019 broke down in September and needed a new engine. The company can’t find an engine locally or overseas.
Sowetan Consumer will keep you in the loop about developments on the stories that are still before the ombudsman and other industry watchdogs.
See you in 2024...
