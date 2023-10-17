Mbali Nhlapho elevates status of housekeeping with captivating videos

Social media sensation, Mbali Nhlapho, has gained millions of loyal admirers of her housekeeping advice videos, which she concludes with her signature phrase, “My name is Mbali Nhlapho and I am your housekeeper.”
With her captivating videos, she had elevated the status of housekeeping and in the process helped many others to find employment.
Proud to be called a housekeeper, Nhlapho boasts more than 400,000 followers on the popular social media platform, TikTok, where her videos have garnered more than 3.4-million “likes”.
The mother of two initially ventured into the social media space on the advice of her sons, who recognised the potential appeal of her homemaking tips.
Her youngest son was the brains behind her iconic signature statement, which he believed would help establish her as a brand.
Initially, Nhlapho was unaware of the potential impact of social media.
“Little did I know that what I do is needed out there. What I do helps a lot of families. I get a lot of clients via social media and I get to assist a lot of people to find work,” said Nhlapho proudly.
She now owns Sisters at Work, a company that specialises in providing cleaning services for homes and businesses. The company’s 43 employees benefit from its training programmes.
Her venture into housekeeping began in 2015 when she was trusted to clean for her in-laws who had just had a newborn. Soon thereafter many people who wanted assistance finding a housekeeper were referred to her.
“That is when I decided to start a cleaning company,” said Nhlapho.
Drawing upon her grandmother's easy-to-use cleaning tactics, the Soweto-raised Nhlapho has simplified what many consider a difficult job.
“The only thing that makes me to enjoy cleaning is using the Do-It-Yourself, clean smart not hard method that I learnt from my grandmother,” she said.
In a sector where workers have historically faced mistreatment, Nhlapho champions their rights. Her business is registered with the department of employment and labour for the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).
This ensures that should her employees find themselves out of work, they can claim UIF benefits.
As the government continues to formalise protections for domestic workers, entrepreneurs like Nhlapho play an instrumental role in not only providing employment but also in transforming perceptions around housekeeping.
Through her viral tips and affable personality, Nhlapho is indeed cleaning up, one video at a time.
- This article was first published in the GCIS’s Vuk’uzenzele
Image: FACEBOOK
