The National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS) has warned of the sale of noncompliant geysers following the discovery of hundreds of refurbished domestic geysers at a workshop in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal.
The regulator says it has confiscated the revamped geysers because they have not been subjected to full safety tests.
NRCS head of communication Mirriam Moswaane said they received numerous tip-offs about the workshop and confiscated some refurbished geysers. They then issued directives preventing the sale and advertising of the geysers.
“We will continue to name and shame those who choose to put the lives of the public at risk by selling them geysers that don’t comply with the rules, and in some cases we will invite the law enforcement agencies to carry their mandate. We also warn all industry players, contractors and insurance companies not to manufacture, sell or use non-compliant second-hand domestic geysers,” she said.
Moswaane has encouraged members of the public to ask for authority letters from retail outlets selling refurbished geysers.
“It is difficult to identify a refurbished geyser, however we encourage and plead with consumers to demand a letter of authorisation that comes from us [NRCR] before buying the geyser. These refurbished geysers pose a high risk because we have discovered that they don’t comply with VC 9006, Compulsory Specifications for water storage tanks and do not have a letter to be traded in SA,” she pleaded.
She added that enforcing specified standards is part of the NRCS’s mandate of protecting human health, safety, the environment and ensuring fair trade as well as rooting out non-compliant products in the market.
According to Moswaane refurbished domestic geysers can result in severe damage not only to houses but also to human life. They could result in explosions, acid exposure and significantly higher electricity bills.
Regulator warns of dangers of refurbished geysers
If not properly tested, they could result in injury and damage
Image: SUPPLIED
The National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS) has warned of the sale of noncompliant geysers following the discovery of hundreds of refurbished domestic geysers at a workshop in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal.
The regulator says it has confiscated the revamped geysers because they have not been subjected to full safety tests.
NRCS head of communication Mirriam Moswaane said they received numerous tip-offs about the workshop and confiscated some refurbished geysers. They then issued directives preventing the sale and advertising of the geysers.
“We will continue to name and shame those who choose to put the lives of the public at risk by selling them geysers that don’t comply with the rules, and in some cases we will invite the law enforcement agencies to carry their mandate. We also warn all industry players, contractors and insurance companies not to manufacture, sell or use non-compliant second-hand domestic geysers,” she said.
Moswaane has encouraged members of the public to ask for authority letters from retail outlets selling refurbished geysers.
“It is difficult to identify a refurbished geyser, however we encourage and plead with consumers to demand a letter of authorisation that comes from us [NRCR] before buying the geyser. These refurbished geysers pose a high risk because we have discovered that they don’t comply with VC 9006, Compulsory Specifications for water storage tanks and do not have a letter to be traded in SA,” she pleaded.
She added that enforcing specified standards is part of the NRCS’s mandate of protecting human health, safety, the environment and ensuring fair trade as well as rooting out non-compliant products in the market.
According to Moswaane refurbished domestic geysers can result in severe damage not only to houses but also to human life. They could result in explosions, acid exposure and significantly higher electricity bills.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos