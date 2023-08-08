Empower your employees with the tools to thrive in a digital workplace
The world continues to change at a fast pace. New technologies, the exponential rise in smartphone use and ever-evolving social media platforms have changed, and will keep changing, the way people learn.
This means organisational learning and development strategies need to adapt accordingly. Organisations need to incorporate modern tools and techniques that enable their people to learn in the most efficient manner.
It is time to have a critical look at the role of learning and development departments and reshape training strategies around the following trends:
Mobile learning
The number of smartphone users worldwide continues to grow, and mobile devices provide an excellent, accessible way to deliver content. Employees spend significant time on their smartphones and use mobile devices to do most of their daily tasks — including learning new concepts.
The benefits of mobile learning include portability and flexibility of learning methods, fast access to learning materials, and the ability to engage in distraction-free learning activities. Video learning materials can also still be delivered as bite-sized content to the learners when they need it.
Social learning
Social learning may not be a new concept but, nowadays, the changes in a workforce structure makes it an integral part of learning and development.
In distributed workforces, internal social media networks play a critical role in the seamless exchange of ideas and there's an increase in the number of millennials and Gen Z who are used to communicating on social channels.
Adaptive learning, artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality
As technology advances, new doors are opening to create adaptive learning experiences. No two learners are the same and, in adaptive learning, the instructions are delivered based on the individuals' preferences and inputs.
Virtual reality and AI applications like ChatGPT also affect the training and development landscape in major ways. The concepts of augmented reality can be used to create a real environment for teaching complex concepts.
Game-based learning and gamification are another great way to make learning more engaging, memorable and motivating and the technology is already within reach for most organisations.
Learning trends, tools and preferred (or most suitable) delivery methods may evolve over time. However, the need for organisations to help their employees perform better in their jobs remains a constant.
The role of organisational learning and development is to build training programmes that will make employees realise their potential and benefit the entire organisation.
