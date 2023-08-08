Empower your employees with the tools to thrive in a digital workplace

The world continues to change at a fast pace. New technologies, the exponential rise in smartphone use and ever-evolving social media platforms have changed, and will keep changing, the way people learn.

This means organisational learning and development strategies need to adapt accordingly. Organisations need to incorporate modern tools and techniques that enable their people to learn in the most efficient manner.

It is time to have a critical look at the role of learning and development departments and reshape training strategies around the following trends:

Mobile learning

The number of smartphone users worldwide continues to grow, and mobile devices provide an excellent, accessible way to deliver content. Employees spend significant time on their smartphones and use mobile devices to do most of their daily tasks — including learning new concepts.