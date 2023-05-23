×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

WhatsApp allows users to edit messages

By Yuvraj Malik - 23 May 2023 - 09:09
Senders will be able to modify their messages within 15 minutes of hitting send.
Senders will be able to modify their messages within 15 minutes of hitting send.
Image: 123rf

WhatsApp has granted users one of its most awaited features — the ability to edit messages.

“For the moments when you make a mistake or simply change your mind, you can now edit your sent messages on WhatsApp,” the Meta Platforms-owned messaging app said in a blog post on Monday.

With the feature rolling out globally in the coming weeks, senders will be able to modify their messages within 15 minutes of hitting send.

The function can be accessed by long-pressing the message and choosing “edit” in the drop-down menu. The modified message will carry the label “edited”, without showing edit history.

Competing apps such as Telegram and Signal already allow users to edit messages, while microblogging site Twitter rolled out the ability to edit tweets to select users last year.

Reuters

Facebook given record $1.3bn fine, given 5 months to stop EU-US data flows

The fine imposed by Ireland's Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) concerned Meta's continued transferring of personal data topped the previous €746m ...
Business
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SAPS riot truck on stand by at DStv Premiership encounter between Kaizer Chiefs ...
Music legend Gwala credits his success, longevity to his love for the people