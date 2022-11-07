Sowetan Dialogues | Join Sowetan Editor Nwabisa Makunga in Conversation with businessman Lincoln Mali

Join Sowetan Editor Nwabisa Makunga in Conversation with businessman Lincoln Mali, author of the book “Blazing A Trail - Lessons for African Leadership”

Event details

Date: 9 November 2022

Time: 18:00

About the book

After being jailed as an activist, Lincoln Mali heeded his father’s advice: the best weapon against the apartheid government was “to get the best education, embrace the best values, principles, ethics and be exemplary in everything you do”. These are the tenets upon which Mali has built his life and leadership journey, which includes almost two decades with Standard Bank and now as CEO of Lesaka Technologies. He shares this journey.