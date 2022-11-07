×

Business

WATCH | Sowetan Editor Nwabisa Makunga in conversation with businessman Lincoln Mali

By SowetanLIVE - 07 November 2022 - 15:46

Sowetan Editor Nwabisa Makunga was in conversation with businessman Lincoln Mali and author of the book, Blazing A Trail - Lessons for African Leadership. 

Watch the full discussion below: 

About the book

After being jailed as an activist, Lincoln Mali heeded his father’s advice: the best weapon against the apartheid government was “to get the best education, embrace the best values, principles, ethics and be exemplary in everything you do”.

These are the tenets upon which Mali has built his life and leadership journey, which includes almost two decades with Standard Bank and now as CEO of Lesaka Technologies. He shared this journey with Makunga. 

