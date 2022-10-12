×

Business

Twitter reviews policies around permanent user bans

By Akriti Sharma - 12 October 2022 - 10:14
Twitter Inc is reviewing its policies around permanently banning users.
Twitter Inc is reviewing its policies around permanently banning users, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing multiple people familiar with the situation.

However, any change is unlikely to pave the way for a return to the platform for former US President Donald Trump, the report said, as removing bans for breaching of its policy against inciting violence is not under consideration.

